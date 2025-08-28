CDC Director Susan Monarez Removed Just Weeks After Appointment

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 08:42
Topline

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez is out as the health agency’s leader, the Health and Human Services Department said Wednesday, just weeks after she was sworn in.

The HHS announced Monarez’s removal Wednesday evening. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Key Facts

The HHS said Monarez is “no longer” the CDC’s director, thanking her for her “dedicated service to the American people.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/08/27/cdc-director-susan-monarez-ousted-from-role-less-than-a-month-after-appointment/

