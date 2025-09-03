CEA Industries Strengthens BNB Treasury, Now Holds 388,888 Tokens, Targets 1% of Total Supply

TLDR :

CEA Industries now holds 388,888 BNB worth $330M, aiming for 1% of total supply.

The purchase of 38,888 BNB strengthens the company’s corporate treasury strategy.

BNB price recently hit $900, reflecting demand and ecosystem growth.

Full treasury plan could expand holdings to $1.25B through warrants and acquisitions.

CEA Industries (Nasdaq: BNC) has increased its BNB holdings with another $33 million purchase, moving closer to its target of owning 1% of the total supply.

The company now controls 388,888 BNB, valued at roughly $330 million. This step builds on prior acquisitions and reinforces CEA’s position as one of the largest corporate BNB treasuries.

Investors are watching closely as the firm continues its focused digital asset strategy.

The move comes as BNB reaches a recent high of $900, reflecting growing adoption and daily activity on the BNB Chain. CEA Industries emphasizes its focus on a single asset, highlighting disciplined capital allocation and a strategy aimed at long-term growth.

CEO David Namdar described BNB as an asset with “massive, under-recognized potential” and confirmed the company’s plan to continue purchases throughout 2025. The purchase reinforces CEA’s public commitment to digital assets.

CEA Industries BNB Treasury Growth

CEA’s latest acquisition of 38,888 BNB adds to its existing treasury, positioning the firm as a leading institutional holder. Analysts note that concentrating on one asset allows the company to fully leverage network effects and integrate with on-chain yield strategies.

According to Alva, the strategy tightens BNB supply and raises institutional credibility. Social sentiment around the token remains active, with influencers highlighting BNB’s utility and resilience.

The treasury’s growth is part of a broader plan that could expand CEA’s holdings further. If the company exercises potential warrants, it could add $750 million in BNB, lifting total holdings to over $1.25 billion.

The firm’s approach reflects an ongoing commitment to secure a major position in BNB’s market supply. Investors may see this as a steady corporate demand floor supporting the token’s price.

Market observers also point out the timing aligns with BNB Chain’s robust ecosystem metrics. With over $12 billion in total value locked, the blockchain maintains a deflationary model that favors long-term holders.

Daily active users and decentralized trading volumes continue to climb, supporting CEA’s strategic outlook. The company’s methodical acquisition approach provides clarity for both shareholders and crypto markets.

BNB Price and Market Implications

The latest purchases come as BNB experiences technical signals that show short-term caution but remain oversold.

Traders are observing potential bounces while factoring in the institutional demand from CEA. This combination could affect both liquidity and market sentiment for the token. Analysts also note the potential for increased media attention or ETF discussion, influencing trading dynamics.

CEO David Namdar’s statements underline the company’s goal of aligning its treasury with BNB’s ecosystem growth. By focusing exclusively on BNB, CEA Industries aims to maximize strategic advantage and long-term returns.

The firm continues to signal its commitment through measured, incremental purchases that reflect both market conditions and treasury objectives.

The post CEA Industries Strengthens BNB Treasury, Now Holds 388,888 Tokens, Targets 1% of Total Supply appeared first on Blockonomi.