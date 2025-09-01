Celebrities At The 2025 U.S. Open Days 6 And 7

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 08:40
“Abbott Elementary” cast members Chris Perfetti, Tyler James Williams, Quinta Brunson and Lisa Ann Walter on the blue carpet at the 2025 US Open, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael Mooney/USTA)

Michael Mooney/USTA

Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Ben Stiller, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, LL Cool J and Justin Theroux were among the big stars in the stands at the 2025 U.S. Open on Friday and Saturday for Days 6 and 7.

Earlier in the week, Jeff Goldblum, Lin-Manuel Mirana, Joy Sunday, John Mulaney, Olivia Munn, Michael Che and Maria Sharapova caught Round 1 action of the U.S. Open, the fourth and final event in the 2025 Grand Slam of Tennis.

Scroll below to see more photos of the U.S. Open over the weekend. The 2025 U.S. Open, which is being held at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., wraps up on Monday, Sept. 8.

Tina Fey at the 2025 US Open, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

David Dow/USTA

Saturday Night Live alum and 30 Rock and The Four Seasons creator Tina Fey was in the stands for the U.S. Open Day 6 on Friday.

Ben Stiller during a men’s singles match at the 2025 US Open on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Garrett Ellwood/USTA)

Garrett Ellwood/USTA

Severance creator and Zoolander and A Knight at the Museum franchise star Ben Stiller also caught Day 6 action at the U.S. Open on Friday.

Celeste O’Connor and guest at the 2025 US Open, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

David Dow/USTA

Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: The Frozen Empire star Celeste O’Connor attended the U.S. Open on Friday.

Steve Carell and guests at the 2025 US Open, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael Mooney/USTA)

Michael Mooney/USTA

The Office and Despicable Me franchise star Steve Carell also caught Friday matches at the 2025 U.S. Open.

Skyler Gisondo and guest at the 2025 US Open, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

David Dow/USTA

Superman and The Righteous Gemstones star Skyler Gisondo (right) was also at the U.S. Open on Friday.

Taye Diggs at the 2025 US Open, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael Mooney/USTA)

Michael Mooney/USTA

Rent and Chicago star Taye Diggs was at the U.S. Open on Friday.

Seal at the 2025 US Open, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

David Dow/USTA

Singer Seal also attended matches at the U.S. Open on Friday.

Katie Holmes and guests at the 2025 US Open, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

David Dow/USTA

Actor Katie Holmes (left) and guests attended the U.S. Open on Friday.

Justin Ervin and Ashley Graham at the 2025 US Open, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael Mooney/USTA)

David Dow/USTA

Cinematographer Justin Ervin and his wife, model Ashley Graham, were in the stands at the 2025 U.S. Open for matches on Friday.

Fat Joe and guests at the 2025 US Open, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael Mooney/USTA)

David Dow/USTA

Rap star Fat Joe and guests were in the stands for matches at the U.S. Open on Friday.

Rosie Perez at the 2025 US Open, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael Mooney/USTA)

Michael Mooney/USTA

The Flight Attendant and Highest 2 Lowest star Rosie Perez attended the U.S. Open on Friday.

Justin Theroux and Karen Gillen and guests at the 2025 US Open, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

Shea Kastriner/USTA

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Justin Theroux and Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy star Karen Gillen were in the stands for Day 7 of the U.S. Open on Saturday.

LL Cool J at the 2025 US Open, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

Shea Kastriner/USTA

Rap icon and NCIS star LL Cool J attended Saturday’s matches at the U.S. Open.

Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams at the 2025 US Open, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

Shea Kastriner/USTA

Abbott Elementary stars Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams took in Day 7 action at the 2025 U.S. Open on Saturday.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach at the 2025 US Open, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael Mooney/USTA)

Michael Mooney/USTA

The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach was at the 2025 U.S. Open Saturday.

Joe Keery at the 2025 US Open, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

Shea Kastriner/USTA

Stranger Things star Joe Keery was also at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

Ciara and Russell Wilson on the blue carpet at the 2025 US Open, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

Shea Kastriner/USTA

Hit singer-songwriter Ciara and her husband, New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, walked the blue carpet before attending the 2025 U.S. Open on Saturday.

The 2025 U.S. Open runs through Monday, Sept. 8.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/08/31/photos-celebrities-at-the-2025-us-open-days-6–7/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

