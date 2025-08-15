Central Bank: Implement a moderately loose monetary policy in detail

By: PANews
2025/08/15 18:06
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-2.50%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01819-4.61%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05978-5.26%

PANews reported on August 15th that the People's Bank of China released its Monetary Policy Implementation Report for the second quarter of 2025. In the next phase, a moderately accommodative monetary policy will be implemented in detail. Based on the domestic and international economic and financial situation and the operation of financial markets, the intensity and pace of policy implementation will be carefully controlled. Liquidity will be maintained to ensure that the growth of social financing and money supply is aligned with the expected targets for economic growth and overall price levels, thereby continuously fostering a favorable financial environment. Promoting a reasonable rebound in prices will be a key consideration in implementing monetary policy, ensuring that prices remain at a reasonable level. Adhering to a managed floating exchange rate system based on market supply and demand and adjusted with reference to a basket of currencies, the market will play a decisive role in exchange rate formation. The resilience of the foreign exchange market will be enhanced, market expectations will be stabilized, pro-cyclical market behavior will be resolutely corrected, and actions that disrupt market order will be dealt with. The risk of exchange rate overshooting will be resolutely guarded against, and the RMB exchange rate will be kept basically stable at a reasonable and balanced level.

In the next stage, we will balance the relationship between the short-term and the long-term, stabilizing growth and preventing risks, internal equilibrium and external equilibrium, supporting the real economy and maintaining the health of the banking system itself, improve the foresight, pertinence and effectiveness of macro-control, maintain policy continuity and stability, enhance flexibility and foresight, strengthen the consistency of macro-policy orientation, focus on stabilizing employment, stabilizing enterprises, stabilizing the market, and stabilizing expectations, strive to complete the annual economic and social development goals and tasks, and achieve a successful conclusion of the "14th Five-Year Plan".

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001031-4.44%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002047-4.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.905-5.35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01369-5.06%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.50669-15.61%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07463-4.08%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2058-2.74%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share

Trending News

More

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy