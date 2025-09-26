Centrifuge launches SPXA, a tokenized S&P 500 index fund on Base

Key Takeaways

Centrifuge launched SPXA, the first licensed tokenized S&P 500 index fund, on the Base Ethereum Layer 2 network.

SPXA provides 24/7 trading access to S&P 500 exposure in tokenized form.

Centrifuge, a blockchain platform specializing in real-world asset tokenization, today launched SPXA, a tokenized S&P 500 index fund exclusively on Base, an Ethereum Layer 2 network.

The launch marks the first licensed tokenized S&P 500 product, developed through a collaboration between Centrifuge and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The fund enables 24/7 trading of S&P 500 exposure while integrating with DeFi protocols for programmable finance.

SPXA is co-managed by Anemoy Capital and JHI Advisors, with FalconX Global serving as the anchor investor. Wormhole, a cross-chain messaging protocol, will power multichain expansion for the fund.