CFTC Announces Initiative in Favor of Cryptocurrencies

Caroline D. Pham, acting Commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), announced a new initiative to use stablecoins as tokenized collateral in U.S. derivatives markets for the first time.

The statement was reported by cryptocurrency reporter Eleanor Terrett.

The origins of this step date back to the Crypto CEO Forum held in February 2025. Leaders of leading stablecoin companies brought this issue to the agenda at the forum, and previous recommendations from the Presidential Working Group also formed the basis for this process.

The CFTC is now soliciting public comment on this initiative. Feedback will be sought specifically on topics such as valuation, custody, reconciliation, and rule changes. The comment period will continue until October 20th.

Experts note that accepting stablecoins as collateral could be a significant turning point in terms of both market depth and the integration of crypto assets with the traditional financial system.

It was also recently rumored that a cryptocurrency-friendly name would be appointed to head the CFTC.

*This is not investment advice.

