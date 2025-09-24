Key Takeaways: CFTC launches a landmark initiative allowing stablecoins as tokenized collateral in U.S. derivatives markets. Public input is open until October 20, shaping rules that could unlock liquidity and The post CFTC Approves $300B Stablecoin Market for Tokenized Collateral in U.S. Derivatives appeared first on CryptoNinjas.Key Takeaways: CFTC launches a landmark initiative allowing stablecoins as tokenized collateral in U.S. derivatives markets. Public input is open until October 20, shaping rules that could unlock liquidity and The post CFTC Approves $300B Stablecoin Market for Tokenized Collateral in U.S. Derivatives appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

CFTC Approves $300B Stablecoin Market for Tokenized Collateral in U.S. Derivatives

By: Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/24 19:11
Union
U$0.009854-9.36%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05757-0.82%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.722-1.00%

Key Takeaways:

  • CFTC launches a landmark initiative allowing stablecoins as tokenized collateral in U.S. derivatives markets.
  • Public input is open until October 20, shaping rules that could unlock liquidity and efficiency.
  • Industry leaders including Circle, Coinbase, Ripple, and Tether back the move, calling it a pivotal step in America’s crypto future.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), under Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham, has unveiled an initiative to integrate tokenized collateral, particularly stablecoins into the nation’s derivatives markets. The move signals the strongest push yet by a U.S. regulator to align traditional finance with digital assets.

Read More: CFTC Opens Path for Global Crypto Exchanges to Serve U.S. Traders Again

cftc

CFTC’s Crypto Sprint Accelerates

The announcement comes as part of what Pham calls the agency’s “crypto sprint,” a series of fast-moving regulatory efforts following the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets recommendations. Since taking the helm in early 2025, Pham has made digital assets central to her agenda, emphasizing modernization of collateral management and boosting capital efficiency in financial markets.

“For years I’ve said collateral management is the killer app for stablecoins,” Pham declared. “Tokenized markets are not just coming, they’re here. This initiative ensures the U.S. leads in shaping them responsibly.”

The plan was built on the CFTC’s Crypto CEO Forum earlier this year, where global executives from exchanges and blockchain companies urged regulators to recognize stablecoins as part of mainstream market infrastructure.

tokenized-collateral

Industry Rallies Behind Stablecoin Push

Circle, Coinbase, Ripple, and Tether Voice Support

Key crypto industry leaders immediately praised the CFTC’s move. Circle President Heath Tarbert highlighted that trusted stablecoins such as USDC could be used around the clock to reduce risk and lower collateral costs across markets.

Coinbase’s Greg Tusar described the initiative as “a revolution for U.S. derivatives,” underscoring how regulated stablecoins can transform settlement processes and keep the nation competitive with jurisdictions already advancing tokenized markets.

Ripple’s Jack McDonald emphasized that clear rules on custody, valuation, and reserves will finally give institutions the confidence to scale their use of stablecoins. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino noted that with stablecoins already forming a $300 billion global market, their recognition in U.S. derivatives represents a defining milestone in global finance.

The GENIUS Act and Regulatory Backdrop

The initiative arrives just weeks after the passage of the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act), which provides a federal framework for stablecoin issuers licensed in the U.S. The law opens the door for these tokens to serve as fully recognized collateral instruments across financial markets.

By embedding stablecoins within derivatives infrastructure, regulators hope to unlock liquidity on a scale previously reserved for cash collateral. Market participants could put idle capital to work more efficiently, potentially driving growth across both crypto and traditional markets.

Global Markets Advisory Committee’s Role

The Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) of the CFTC is a long-standing advocate of non-cash collateral in derivatives. The Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee of last year proposed to harness distributed ledger technology to expand the types of collaterals. This was reflected in the President Working Group where CFTC was urged to give specific advice on how tokenized non-cash collateral can be adopted.

Through the current announcement, Pham has successfully put these recommendations into operation, asking financial institutions stakeholders to crypto-firm stakeholders to offer their view on implementation.

Read More: SEC and CFTC Greenlight Spot Crypto Trading on Registered Exchange

Call for Public Participation

The CFTC currently seeks the opinion of the general and market stakeholders within 30 days, i.e. by October 20. The feedback may be posted through the official web page of the agency, and all the feedback will be published publicly.

In the future, amendments to the CFTC regulations are expected to take the form of feedback, including pilot programs to test the use of tokenized collateral in the real world. This is not an old trick because the agency has a track record of pilot programs dating back to the 1990s and this approach is not foreign to the regulators or the players in the market.

The crypto trading market has already become centralized on stablecoins, which offer a dollar-pegged unit that drives the world of decentralized finance (DeFi) and worldwide exchanges. They can bring those advantages to markets that have been traditionally subject to the regulation of derivatives: they can make settlement timesaving, reduce expenses and create more liquid markets.

The post CFTC Approves $300B Stablecoin Market for Tokenized Collateral in U.S. Derivatives appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Treat ChatGPT like a junior dev on your team — helpful, but always needing review.
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001251-1.72%
Wink
LIKE$0.008066-4.15%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:12
Share
Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

PANews reported on September 24th that according to PR Newswire, Chinese auto dealer Jiuzi New Energy (NASDAQ: JZXN) announced that its board of directors has formally approved and adopted a cryptoasset investment policy. This policy authorizes the company to allocate a portion of its cash reserves to specific cryptoassets within a prudent risk management framework. The policy's core framework includes: 1. Clear investment authorization and ceiling: The board has authorized the company to deploy up to $1 billion to purchase cryptoassets, ensuring controlled risk exposure. 2. Strict asset selection criteria: Initially, investments will be limited to BTC, ETH, and BNB. Any future expansion plans to include other assets will require reassessment and approval by the board's risk committee. 3. Highest level of custody standards: The company will not hold custody of acquired cryptoassets. 4. Professional oversight and governance structure: A "Cryptoasset Risk Committee" will be established to oversee the implementation of various policies and report regularly to the board.
1
1$0.012443-12.37%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,017.52-0.13%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,049.78+0.11%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 19:29
Share
Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

The Network of Experts concept offers a promising future with enhanced accuracy, trust, and personalized solutions. While challenges like latency and security persist, ongoing innovations hold the way for more effective AI applications.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004669-1.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08544+0.47%
Wink
LIKE$0.008066-4.15%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:14
Share

Trending News

More

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Changpeng Zhao: The era of Perp DEX is coming, and high-quality projects will win in the long run

Inflation forecasts, Treasury yields stable despite Trump Fed takeover threats