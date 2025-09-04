CFTC Clears Polymarket's Return to US After Three-Year Ban

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has cleared Polymarket's return to US markets through a no-action letter that exempts the prediction market platform from certain reporting and recordkeeping requirements for event contracts.

The CFTC's Division of Market Oversight and Division of Clearing and Risk issued the relief on Wednesday to QCX LLC and QC Clearing LLC, the licensed derivatives exchange and clearinghouse that Polymarket acquired for $112 million to facilitate its US reentry.

The CFTC's no-action position specifically covers swap data reporting and recordkeeping regulations that would typically apply to derivatives trading platforms. The relief enables QCX and QC Clearing to operate event contract markets without facing enforcement action for non-compliance with certain standard requirements.

Polymarket was forced to block American users in 2022 following a CFTC settlement for operating an unregistered derivatives trading platform. The world's largest prediction market has operated exclusively outside the US since then, building a global user base that trades on outcomes ranging from politics to entertainment.

Regulatory Framework

The no-action letter applies specifically to binary option transactions and variable payout contracts executed on QCX and cleared through QC Clearing. The CFTC noted the relief applies only in "narrow circumstances" and follows similar letters issued to other designated contract markets and derivatives clearing organizations.

The regulatory approval comes as prediction markets gain mainstream attention and institutional interest. CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline Pham has previously described prediction markets as "an important new frontier" for financial innovation.

The regulatory approval also validates the acquisition strategy of purchasing licensed infrastructure to achieve compliance, potentially serving as a model for other platforms seeking US market access.

Trading volume in event contracts has surged since the 2024 presidential election, with platforms like Polymarket and competitor Kalshi attracting significant trading activity on political outcomes. The markets have drawn both praise as information aggregation tools and criticism as speculative gambling platforms.

Market Dynamics

Polymarket's return follows Kalshi's successful legal challenge against the CFTC last year, which resulted in approval for contracts related to political events. The regulatory victories have attracted substantial venture capital investment to the prediction market sector.

Kalshi secured a $2 billion valuation from a $185 million funding round earlier this year, while Polymarket recently received investment from 1789 Capital, a venture firm backed by Donald Trump Jr.

The platforms allow users to bet on a wide range of outcomes beyond politics, including sports results, economic indicators, and entertainment events. Proponents argue these markets aggregate information more efficiently than traditional polling, while critics characterize them as digital casinos with little social value.

Implementation Details

Market participants trading on the platform through the licensed infrastructure will benefit from the regulatory clarity, though they remain subject to other applicable CFTC regulations governing derivatives trading.

The decision reflects broader regulatory accommodation for prediction markets under the Trump administration's pro-innovation approach to financial technology. The CFTC has signaled openness to supporting new market structures that provide additional trading venues for participants.

