The post CFTC Clears Stablecoins as Collateral for U.S. Derivatives appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has launched a new initiative. It will allow tokenized collateral, including stablecoins, in U.S. derivatives markets. The plan builds on the CFTC’s Crypto CEO Forum held earlier this year. It also aligns with recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. Industry Leaders Back CFTC’s Stablecoin Collateral Initiative Acting Chairman Caroline Pham made the announcement via a press release. She described it as a critical step toward modernizing collateral management and boosting efficiency in financial markets. Pham explained that tokenized collateral will help market participants use capital more effectively and create stronger conditions for U.S. economic growth. She called stablecoins the “killer app” for collateral management and emphasized the CFTC’s commitment to responsible innovation. Recently, the CFTC cleared Polymarket to launch in the U.S., underlining its openness to digital asset platforms. Industry leaders have already expressed strong support for the initiative. Circle President Heath Tarbert said the GENIUS Act enables American-issued stablecoins such as USDC to be used as collateral. He noted that stablecoins would cut costs, lower risk, and unlock liquidity across markets operating around the clock. Coinbase Vice President Greg Tusar agreed, saying stablecoins could transform derivatives trading and keep U.S. markets aligned with regulatory innovation from Congress and the Administration. Ripple also welcomed the move. Jack McDonald, the firm’s senior vice president of stablecoins, emphasized the need for clear rules on valuation and custody. He added that settlement clarity is also essential for stablecoin adoption by institutions. McDonald further said that stablecoin integration would create efficiency, strengthen trust, and position the U.S. as a leader in financial innovation. Crypto.com’s Kris Marszalek praised the effort as a way to expand the use of non-cash collateral, including crypto assets, within regulated markets. CFTC Seeks Public Input to Shape Stablecoin Collateral Framework… The post CFTC Clears Stablecoins as Collateral for U.S. Derivatives appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has launched a new initiative. It will allow tokenized collateral, including stablecoins, in U.S. derivatives markets. The plan builds on the CFTC’s Crypto CEO Forum held earlier this year. It also aligns with recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. Industry Leaders Back CFTC’s Stablecoin Collateral Initiative Acting Chairman Caroline Pham made the announcement via a press release. She described it as a critical step toward modernizing collateral management and boosting efficiency in financial markets. Pham explained that tokenized collateral will help market participants use capital more effectively and create stronger conditions for U.S. economic growth. She called stablecoins the “killer app” for collateral management and emphasized the CFTC’s commitment to responsible innovation. Recently, the CFTC cleared Polymarket to launch in the U.S., underlining its openness to digital asset platforms. Industry leaders have already expressed strong support for the initiative. Circle President Heath Tarbert said the GENIUS Act enables American-issued stablecoins such as USDC to be used as collateral. He noted that stablecoins would cut costs, lower risk, and unlock liquidity across markets operating around the clock. Coinbase Vice President Greg Tusar agreed, saying stablecoins could transform derivatives trading and keep U.S. markets aligned with regulatory innovation from Congress and the Administration. Ripple also welcomed the move. Jack McDonald, the firm’s senior vice president of stablecoins, emphasized the need for clear rules on valuation and custody. He added that settlement clarity is also essential for stablecoin adoption by institutions. McDonald further said that stablecoin integration would create efficiency, strengthen trust, and position the U.S. as a leader in financial innovation. Crypto.com’s Kris Marszalek praised the effort as a way to expand the use of non-cash collateral, including crypto assets, within regulated markets. CFTC Seeks Public Input to Shape Stablecoin Collateral Framework…

CFTC Clears Stablecoins as Collateral for U.S. Derivatives

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 06:55
Union
U$0.010226-5.99%
Vice
VICE$0.03289-7.61%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000466-2.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08552+0.32%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.04%

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has launched a new initiative. It will allow tokenized collateral, including stablecoins, in U.S. derivatives markets. The plan builds on the CFTC’s Crypto CEO Forum held earlier this year. It also aligns with recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets.

Industry Leaders Back CFTC’s Stablecoin Collateral Initiative

Acting Chairman Caroline Pham made the announcement via a press release. She described it as a critical step toward modernizing collateral management and boosting efficiency in financial markets.

Pham explained that tokenized collateral will help market participants use capital more effectively and create stronger conditions for U.S. economic growth. She called stablecoins the “killer app” for collateral management and emphasized the CFTC’s commitment to responsible innovation. Recently, the CFTC cleared Polymarket to launch in the U.S., underlining its openness to digital asset platforms.

Industry leaders have already expressed strong support for the initiative. Circle President Heath Tarbert said the GENIUS Act enables American-issued stablecoins such as USDC to be used as collateral.

He noted that stablecoins would cut costs, lower risk, and unlock liquidity across markets operating around the clock. Coinbase Vice President Greg Tusar agreed, saying stablecoins could transform derivatives trading and keep U.S. markets aligned with regulatory innovation from Congress and the Administration.

Ripple also welcomed the move. Jack McDonald, the firm’s senior vice president of stablecoins, emphasized the need for clear rules on valuation and custody. He added that settlement clarity is also essential for stablecoin adoption by institutions.

McDonald further said that stablecoin integration would create efficiency, strengthen trust, and position the U.S. as a leader in financial innovation. Crypto.com’s Kris Marszalek praised the effort as a way to expand the use of non-cash collateral, including crypto assets, within regulated markets.

CFTC Seeks Public Input to Shape Stablecoin Collateral Framework

The CFTC is inviting the public to submit feedback on the stablecoin initiative, with comments open until October 20 on the agency’s website. The U.S. Treasury has also sought public input on GENIUS Act stablecoin rules, showing coordination among the top two U.S. regulators.

With this step, stablecoins move closer to becoming part of the core structure of regulated financial markets in the United States. The CFTC also highlighted that this work is a continuation of earlier recommendations from its Global Markets Advisory Committee. That committee urged regulators to adopt tokenized non-cash collateral through distributed ledger technology to improve transparency and efficiency.

The initiative is also consistent with calls from the President’s Working Group for the CFTC to provide guidance on collateral management using digital assets. Pham has previously suggested a regulatory sandbox to pilot new approaches for digital asset markets.

She said pilot programs have helped regulators adapt to innovation in the past and could provide similar benefits now.

Source: https://coingape.com/cftc-launches-stablecoin-collateral-initiative-for-u-s-derivatives/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem

A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem

When equations shipwreck, a Google AI comes to the rescue. Result: stunned mathematicians and a scientific future that looks like science fiction. L’article A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013868-1.27%
PROJECT RESCUE
RESCUE$0.3032-2.00%
Wink
LIKE$0.007971-1.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 15:44
Share
Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars

Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars

TLDRs; Xiaomi recalls 116,877 SU7 EVs after a fatal crash tied to flaws in driver-assist software. The recall affects vehicles produced between February 2024 and August 2025, according to Chinese regulators. Xiaomi will release an OTA update to improve system performance and safety compliance. Tesla and BYD have also faced major recalls, highlighting industry-wide EV [...] The post Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars appeared first on CoinCentral.
Major
MAJOR$0.13647+4.03%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/21 00:41
Share
Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

An Ohio man reportedly fell for a TikTok romance scam and lost up to $55,000. The man, who died this summer, was living in a nursing home and began messaging with someone who called themselves “Sydney,” according to a new report from News 5 Cleveland. The man’s ex-wife, Sue Collins, tells News 5 Cleveland that […] The post Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00621-0.95%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Share
The Daily Hodl2025/09/23 22:30
Share

Trending News

More

A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem

Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Lyft Stock Hits Three-Year High After Waymo Partnership

Ripple Connects Blackrock’s BUIDL to RLUSD as Institutional Tokenization Accelerates