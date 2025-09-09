The post CFTC Considers Recognizing Foreign Crypto Platforms Under U.S. Rules appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Acting CFTC Chair Caroline D. Pham said the agency is exploring whether overseas crypto platforms operating under strong, crypto‑specific regimes, such as the EU’s MiCA, could be recognized under existing U.S. cross‑border rules. The aim is to give compliant foreign venues a clearer pathway to serve U.S. participants without waiting for new laws. This move aligns with recent efforts to clarify recognition routes for non‑U.S. exchanges and signals closer coordination on spot crypto oversight between U.S. market regulators.
