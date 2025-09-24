The post CFTC explores stablecoins and tokenized collateral for derivatives markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is rolling out a new initiative to explore the use of tokenized collateral, including stablecoins, in derivatives markets, Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham announced Tuesday.In a statement, the agency said its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC), led by Pham, had last year recommended that regulators adopt “the use of non-cash collateral through distributed ledger technology.”  Tokenized collateral can make contracts like futures and swaps more ‘efficient’. Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, Jack McDonald, says the tokenization of real-world assets, even future cash flows, is a trend that is rapidly advancing in financial technology.” Collateral is also used as security for traders’ obligations on derivatives contracts, mitigating the risk of default. CFTC pushes tokenized collateral to modernize derivatives markets The initiative is part of the CFTC’s great push to modernize capital markets and provide clear guidance for crypto firms. Specifically, it builds on the agency’s so-called “crypto sprint” to implement the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report recommendations.  Just recently, Congress passed the first crypto-specific bill to regulate stablecoins under the GENIUS Act. Federal regulators, including the Treasury Department, are still working out how to implement that law best. Likewise, the CFTC invites industry stakeholders to submit suggestions “on using tokenized collateral” in derivatives markets.  Written comments are due by Oct. 20. Pham has also suggested launching a digital asset regulatory sandbox in the U.S. to test new market structures. “The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future,” Pham said. She added that the CFTC is pressing forward at the forefront of responsible innovation, and she values the support of their industry partners. The CFTC’s press release notably included statements from Circle, Coinbase, Crypto.com, and Ripple executives. In February, the agency outlined plans for a non-cash collateral… The post CFTC explores stablecoins and tokenized collateral for derivatives markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is rolling out a new initiative to explore the use of tokenized collateral, including stablecoins, in derivatives markets, Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham announced Tuesday.In a statement, the agency said its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC), led by Pham, had last year recommended that regulators adopt “the use of non-cash collateral through distributed ledger technology.”  Tokenized collateral can make contracts like futures and swaps more ‘efficient’. Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, Jack McDonald, says the tokenization of real-world assets, even future cash flows, is a trend that is rapidly advancing in financial technology.” Collateral is also used as security for traders’ obligations on derivatives contracts, mitigating the risk of default. CFTC pushes tokenized collateral to modernize derivatives markets The initiative is part of the CFTC’s great push to modernize capital markets and provide clear guidance for crypto firms. Specifically, it builds on the agency’s so-called “crypto sprint” to implement the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report recommendations.  Just recently, Congress passed the first crypto-specific bill to regulate stablecoins under the GENIUS Act. Federal regulators, including the Treasury Department, are still working out how to implement that law best. Likewise, the CFTC invites industry stakeholders to submit suggestions “on using tokenized collateral” in derivatives markets.  Written comments are due by Oct. 20. Pham has also suggested launching a digital asset regulatory sandbox in the U.S. to test new market structures. “The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future,” Pham said. She added that the CFTC is pressing forward at the forefront of responsible innovation, and she values the support of their industry partners. The CFTC’s press release notably included statements from Circle, Coinbase, Crypto.com, and Ripple executives. In February, the agency outlined plans for a non-cash collateral…

CFTC explores stablecoins and tokenized collateral for derivatives markets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 08:21
DAR Open Network
D$0.03084+1.41%
Union
U$0.010226-5.99%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08707-1.89%
RealLink
REAL$0.06066+1.50%
Vice
VICE$0.03289-7.61%

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is rolling out a new initiative to explore the use of tokenized collateral, including stablecoins, in derivatives markets, Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the agency said its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC), led by Pham, had last year recommended that regulators adopt “the use of non-cash collateral through distributed ledger technology.” 

Tokenized collateral can make contracts like futures and swaps more ‘efficient’. Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, Jack McDonald, says the tokenization of real-world assets, even future cash flows, is a trend that is rapidly advancing in financial technology.” Collateral is also used as security for traders’ obligations on derivatives contracts, mitigating the risk of default.

CFTC pushes tokenized collateral to modernize derivatives markets

The initiative is part of the CFTC’s great push to modernize capital markets and provide clear guidance for crypto firms. Specifically, it builds on the agency’s so-called “crypto sprint” to implement the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report recommendations. 

Just recently, Congress passed the first crypto-specific bill to regulate stablecoins under the GENIUS Act. Federal regulators, including the Treasury Department, are still working out how to implement that law best. Likewise, the CFTC invites industry stakeholders to submit suggestions “on using tokenized collateral” in derivatives markets. 

Written comments are due by Oct. 20. Pham has also suggested launching a digital asset regulatory sandbox in the U.S. to test new market structures. “The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future,” Pham said. She added that the CFTC is pressing forward at the forefront of responsible innovation, and she values the support of their industry partners.

The CFTC’s press release notably included statements from Circle, Coinbase, Crypto.com, and Ripple executives. In February, the agency outlined plans for a non-cash collateral pilot using stablecoins, with participation from those firms and MoonPay.

Crypto industry leaders join advisory committees to shape policy

Just days earlier, the CFTC appointed new members to its Global Markets Advisory Committee and subcommittees, adding several crypto industry leaders to the Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee (DAMS), underscoring the regulator’s continued engagement with the sector. 

Pham called out new DAMS members, including Katherine Minarik, chief legal officer at Uniswap Labs; Avery Ching, co-founder and CEO of Aptos Labs; James J. Hill, managing director and head of structure innovation at BNY; and Ben Sherwin, general counsel at Chainlink Labs.

Scott Lucas, head of digital assets at JPMorgan, was also appointed co-chair of DAMS alongside Sandy Kaul, executive vice president at Franklin Templeton. They took over from Caroline Butler, who initially served as co-chair.

“We look forward to working with the Commission and broader industry partners to help shape clear and effective regulatory frameworks in a well-structured digital asset market,” Lucas said. 

Kaul also said she intends to advance digital asset innovation into the mainstream “with prudent and well-designed consumer protections, enabling greater efficiencies and opportunities for all investors.”

The DAMS was formed to offer the CFTC expert advice on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and tokenized markets, directing the agency on risk exposure and potential opportunity, in addition to policy recommendations and forging connections between traditional financial infrastructure and decentralized alternatives through close collaboration with CFTC staff.

Pham was appointed CFTC Acting Chair on January 20, President Donald Trump’s inauguration day, and had served as a Commissioner since April 2022. Her current commissioner term is set to run through April 2027, giving her time to continue serving as chair until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/cftc-explores-stablecoins-collateral/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem

A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem

When equations shipwreck, a Google AI comes to the rescue. Result: stunned mathematicians and a scientific future that looks like science fiction. L’article A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013868-1.27%
PROJECT RESCUE
RESCUE$0.3032-2.00%
Wink
LIKE$0.007971-1.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 15:44
Share
Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars

Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars

TLDRs; Xiaomi recalls 116,877 SU7 EVs after a fatal crash tied to flaws in driver-assist software. The recall affects vehicles produced between February 2024 and August 2025, according to Chinese regulators. Xiaomi will release an OTA update to improve system performance and safety compliance. Tesla and BYD have also faced major recalls, highlighting industry-wide EV [...] The post Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars appeared first on CoinCentral.
Major
MAJOR$0.13647+4.03%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/21 00:41
Share
Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

An Ohio man reportedly fell for a TikTok romance scam and lost up to $55,000. The man, who died this summer, was living in a nursing home and began messaging with someone who called themselves “Sydney,” according to a new report from News 5 Cleveland. The man’s ex-wife, Sue Collins, tells News 5 Cleveland that […] The post Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00621-0.95%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Share
The Daily Hodl2025/09/23 22:30
Share

Trending News

More

A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem

Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Lyft Stock Hits Three-Year High After Waymo Partnership

Ripple Connects Blackrock’s BUIDL to RLUSD as Institutional Tokenization Accelerates