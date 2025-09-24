CFTC explores stablecoins as tokenized collateral in derivatives

Key Takeaways

The CFTC is exploring the use of stablecoins as tokenized collateral in U.S. derivatives markets, signaling growing integration of digital assets in traditional finance.

Caroline D. Pham, Acting Chair of the CFTC, emphasized modernization of derivatives trading using blockchain and tokenized assets.

The CFTC today announced it is exploring the use of stablecoins as tokenized collateral in U.S. derivatives markets, marking a significant step toward integrating digital assets into traditional financial infrastructure.

Caroline D. Pham, the Acting Chair of the CFTC, outlined the initiative as part of broader efforts to modernize derivatives trading through blockchain technology and tokenized assets.

The exploration builds on the commission’s 2025 Crypto Sprint program, which aims to provide clearer regulatory frameworks for trading crypto assets on registered exchanges.