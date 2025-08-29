CFTC Greenlights Stablecoins as Rain Secures $58M to Revolutionize Payments

By: Coincentral
2025/08/29 04:58
TLDR

  • Rain raises $58M to supercharge stablecoin payments across 150+ nations.
  • Rain secures $58M Series B to scale Visa-backed stablecoin infrastructure.
  • Backed by Sapphire, Rain expands stablecoin API into global fintech hubs.
  • CFTC clears stablecoin path as Rain grows 10x, eyes Europe, Asia, Africa.
  • Rain powers global stablecoin surge with $88.5M raised and 1.5B users in reach

Rain has secured $58 million in a Series B round to expand its stablecoin payment infrastructure. The round follows rapid growth in transaction volume and increasing enterprise demand. Stablecoin integration continues to accelerate across fintech, banking, and marketplace sectors worldwide.

After this latest funding round, the company has raised a total of $88.5 million. Sapphire Ventures led the investment, alongside Galaxy Ventures, Samsung Next, and others. This development positions Rain to expand its stablecoin infrastructure and scale services into new global markets.

Enterprise interest has surged following new regulations such as the GENIUS Act in the U.S. and MiCA in the EU. These laws have created a defined legal path for stablecoin usage. As a result, Rain plans to leverage its vertically integrated API to help partners embed stablecoins into everyday financial operations.

CFTC Clarifies FBOT Pathway for Crypto Trading Access

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission(CFTC) has issued a new advisory clarifying the legal standing of non-U.S. exchanges. The advisory confirmed that foreign boards of trade (FBOTs) do not require designation as U.S.-regulated exchanges. This removes a regulatory hurdle and signals friendlier crypto policy under the current administration.

Acting Chair Caroline Pham emphasized the advisory restores clarity lost during the previous regulatory approach. Many U.S. crypto firms had shifted operations abroad to access stablecoin-based markets. Now, they have a legal route to return and serve American users without dual registration burdens.

This clarification coincides with broader government efforts to reframe digital asset oversight. Earlier this month, the CFTC launched a “crypto sprint” to develop updated rules on spot trading. The new guidance supports legal pathways for stablecoin trading on global exchanges accessible to U.S. firms.

Rain’s Stablecoin Infrastructure Powers Visa-Enabled Payments

Rain enables companies to embed stablecoin payment functions through a single API solution. The platform integrates storage, spending, and settlement—streamlining stablecoin usage in cards, wallets, and payment apps. Rain uniquely settles all Visa payments entirely in stablecoins, bypassing legacy fiat systems.

The company’s stablecoin programs are active across 150 countries and used by partners like Nuvei and Avalanche. Rain processes millions of transactions and has grown volume by 10x since January 2025. These tools now support merchant payouts, payroll, B2B spend, and global commerce.

Rain operates under enterprise-grade compliance, including PCI DSS and SOC 2. It builds its systems natively around stablecoins rather than modifying fiat infrastructure. With this latest round, Rain will expand its platform, scale operations, and hire across engineering and compliance functions.

Global Expansion Targets Stablecoin Adoption at Scale

Rain plans to enter Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific using its new capital. These regions are increasing regulatory clarity around stablecoin adoption, making them ripe for expansion. Rain’s infrastructure will help local institutions integrate stablecoin programs legally and efficiently.

CEO Farooq Malik said Rain aims to return money to its instant roots using modern tools like stablecoins. He sees global demand rising as companies seek faster, borderless payment solutions. Stablecoins are shifting from digital assets to foundational components of everyday finance.

As stablecoin circulation passes hundreds of billions, Rain’s role becomes more central. By linking stablecoins with traditional card networks like Visa, Rain makes digital assets usable in global commerce. Its infrastructure now supports programs reaching over 1.5 billion people worldwide.

 

