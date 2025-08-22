CFTC kicks off expanded crypto oversight push

By: Coinstats
2025/08/22 09:00
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is rolling out the next regulation phase for the fast-growing digital asset industry. Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham announced an expanded “crypto sprint” to strengthen federal oversight of cryptocurrencies while safeguarding U.S. competitiveness in global finance.

This move closely follows the commission’s prior action to allow the trading of listed digital-asset spot markets on registered futures exchanges. That decision, announced earlier this month, was seen as a turning point for the industry. Now the CFTC is expanding its lens beyond spot trading rules to the broader digital asset ecosystem.

CFTC extends oversight to wider digital asset risks

The agency’s focus, Pham said, is to ensure that crypto markets can function with the protections and integrity that undergird traditional financial markets. She said that trading of digital assets on the spot (cash) market is no longer a niche; it is the backbone of U.S. and international market activity.

Pham said the new initiative was designed to ensure that the United States takes the lead in global digital finance. She explained that the CFTC’s broader oversight push represented what she described as the beginning of a “Golden Age of innovation.” 

According to her, this new phase would allow the crypto industry to grow under a clear and responsible regulation framework. She stressed that far from restricting progress, the commission’s approach was intended to create an environment where innovation could flourish while maintaining safeguards for market integrity and investor protection.

CFTC’s plan follows the blueprint of the Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology, a report from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. The report lays out a plan to strike the right balance between innovation and sound supervision. It singles out potential sources of risk like leveraged, margin, and financed retail trading, which have the potential to leave investors with heavy losses if uncontrolled.

In the increased sprint, the CFTC will now cover all of the advice provided in the report. That involves clarifying federal trading rules, beefing up compliance for exchanges, and working with other regulators to fill gaps in oversight.

The SEC, the agency that oversees initial coin offerings and cryptocurrencies, is already collaborating with the CFTC through a campaign called “Project Crypto.” Working in close coordination, the two agencies are trying to draw a line regarding the limits of their authority, even as they close ranks to influence how the United States governs the cryptocurrency industry.

CFTC calls on the public to help shape rules

There will be strong public involvement in designing the new regulatory regime. For the next 5 years, through October 20, 2025, the CFTC is soliciting comments from investors, industry experts, innovators, and the public via a formal comment period.

Pham urged all stakeholders to work together, stressing that contributions from major financial institutions and smaller innovators would be vital in shaping fair and effective regulations. She emphasized that the commission was committed to listening carefully to feedback from across the sector. According to her, the CFTC’s goal was to develop a framework of rules to secure America’s leadership in digital markets while ensuring that consumer interests remained fully protected.

The consultation period arrived as the White House, in the Trump administration, pushed for a big increase in U.S. leadership in digital finance. The administration has described crypto and blockchain technology as weapons of national competitiveness, evoking past eras of American dominance in internet and mobile technology.

By launching the consultation, the CFTC says that industry views will shape the sector’s future. Such a step would also relieve crypto proponents’ concerns that heavy-handed regulation could stifle innovation.

