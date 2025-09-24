CFTC Launches Consultation on Stablecoins as Tokenized Collateral in Derivatives Markets

Highlights: The CFTC has launched a consultation on stablecoins as part of its plan to modernize market rules. The agency is seeking public feedback on tokenized collateral for derivatives markets. Stablecoin issuers and industry leaders have voiced strong support for the recognition of stablecoins as collateral. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has opened a public consultation on a plan that could reshape derivatives markets. Acting Chair Caroline Pham announced the initiative on Tuesday, confirming that the agency will seek industry feedback until October 20. The program would allow tokenized assets, including stablecoins, to serve as collateral in derivatives trading. CRYPTO SPRINT: @CFTC launches tokenized collateral and stablecoins initiative with industry partners. It’s the killer app to modernize markets and make dollars work smarter and go further, unleashing U.S. economic growth by lowering costs @circle @coinbase @cryptocom… pic.twitter.com/VLCeGNS6K5 — Caroline D. Pham (@CarolineDPham) September 23, 2025 Pham described the effort as part of the CFTC’s drive to modernize collateral management. She emphasized that tokenized assets represent a key step toward efficiency in global markets. “The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future,” she said, inviting broad industry participation. The initiative builds on the CFTC’s earlier “crypto sprint” program, which followed recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. The agency aims to integrate non-cash collateral into trading systems and expand the use of blockchain technology. The submissions collected during the consultation will be published on the commission’s website. The announcement also reflects the ongoing work of the Global Markets Advisory Committee and its Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee. These groups have consistently highlighted the potential of tokenized collateral for reducing costs and unlocking liquidity. CFTC Launches Consultation on Stablecoins with Broad Industry Backing The proposal gained immediate backing from the key issuers of stablecoins and crypto exchanges. The development was welcomed by Circle, Tether, Ripple, Coinbase, and Crypto.com, among others, all placing an emphasis on the significance of stablecoins in the financial markets. Executives in the industry claimed that the implementation of stablecoins as collateral would raise the liquidity level. In addition, it creates a better risk management approach and reduces the trading expense. Circle President Heath Tarbert said that the initiative could transform collateral usage across financial systems. “Using trusted stablecoins like USDC as collateral will lower costs, reduce risk, and unlock liquidity across global markets 24/7/365,” he stated. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino echoed that view, describing stablecoins as “a core building block of modern finance” that provides faster settlement and deeper market liquidity. The Congress added momentum earlier this year by passing the GENIUS Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump in July. The law established the first framework for payment stablecoins in the United States. Industry groups have also voiced their approval. Cody Carbone, CEO of Digital Chamber, said that the consultation represents “the kind of forward-looking stuff that makes US markets stronger, safer, and competitive.” His remarks underline the growing consensus that stablecoins can strengthen the infrastructure of US financial markets. SEC Coordination and Next Steps for Tokenized Assets The consultation also coincides with the efforts of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to move forward with its own efforts. Earlier this month, SEC Chair Paul Atkins stated that the agency is working on an innovation exemption for crypto firms. The proposal would offer a temporary reprieve to current securities regulations as regulators develop custom policies to address digital assets. Another initiative being undertaken by the SEC is Project Crypto, which aims at modernizing securities laws concerning blockchain-based assets. The two agencies have committed to aligning their efforts to provide uniform treatment of token products in the financial markets. The CFTC’s Crypto CEO Forum earlier this year also influenced the current consultation. The next steps will depend on the feedback submitted before the October 20 deadline. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Highlights: The CFTC has launched a consultation on stablecoins as part of its plan to modernize market rules. The agency is seeking public feedback on tokenized collateral for derivatives markets. Stablecoin issuers and industry leaders have voiced strong support for the recognition of stablecoins as collateral. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has opened a public consultation on a plan that could reshape derivatives markets. Acting Chair Caroline Pham announced the initiative on Tuesday, confirming that the agency will seek industry feedback until October 20. The program would allow tokenized assets, including stablecoins, to serve as collateral in derivatives trading. CRYPTO SPRINT: @CFTC launches tokenized collateral and stablecoins initiative with industry partners. It’s the killer app to modernize markets and make dollars work smarter and go further, unleashing U.S. economic growth by lowering costs @circle @coinbase @cryptocom… pic.twitter.com/VLCeGNS6K5 — Caroline D. Pham (@CarolineDPham) September 23, 2025 Pham described the effort as part of the CFTC’s drive to modernize collateral management. She emphasized that tokenized assets represent a key step toward efficiency in global markets. “The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future,” she said, inviting broad industry participation. The initiative builds on the CFTC’s earlier “crypto sprint” program, which followed recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. The agency aims to integrate non-cash collateral into trading systems and expand the use of blockchain technology. The submissions collected during the consultation will be published on the commission’s website. The announcement also reflects the ongoing work of the Global Markets Advisory Committee and its Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee. These groups have consistently highlighted the potential of tokenized collateral for reducing costs and unlocking liquidity. CFTC Launches Consultation on Stablecoins with Broad Industry Backing The proposal gained immediate backing from the key issuers of stablecoins and crypto exchanges. The development was welcomed by Circle, Tether, Ripple, Coinbase, and Crypto.com, among others, all placing an emphasis on the significance of stablecoins in the financial markets. Executives in the industry claimed that the implementation of stablecoins as collateral would raise the liquidity level. In addition, it creates a better risk management approach and reduces the trading expense. Circle President Heath Tarbert said that the initiative could transform collateral usage across financial systems. “Using trusted stablecoins like USDC as collateral will lower costs, reduce risk, and unlock liquidity across global markets 24/7/365,” he stated. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino echoed that view, describing stablecoins as “a core building block of modern finance” that provides faster settlement and deeper market liquidity. The Congress added momentum earlier this year by passing the GENIUS Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump in July. The law established the first framework for payment stablecoins in the United States. Industry groups have also voiced their approval. Cody Carbone, CEO of Digital Chamber, said that the consultation represents “the kind of forward-looking stuff that makes US markets stronger, safer, and competitive.” His remarks underline the growing consensus that stablecoins can strengthen the infrastructure of US financial markets. SEC Coordination and Next Steps for Tokenized Assets The consultation also coincides with the efforts of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to move forward with its own efforts. Earlier this month, SEC Chair Paul Atkins stated that the agency is working on an innovation exemption for crypto firms. The proposal would offer a temporary reprieve to current securities regulations as regulators develop custom policies to address digital assets. Another initiative being undertaken by the SEC is Project Crypto, which aims at modernizing securities laws concerning blockchain-based assets. The two agencies have committed to aligning their efforts to provide uniform treatment of token products in the financial markets. The CFTC’s Crypto CEO Forum earlier this year also influenced the current consultation. The next steps will depend on the feedback submitted before the October 20 deadline. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.