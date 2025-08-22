CFTC Launches ‘Crypto Sprint’ to Fast-Track Trump Digital-Asset Rules

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 19:16
DAR Open Network
D$0.0313-2.55%
U
U$0.01394-8.88%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.355-1.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10053+0.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021332-0.86%

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on 21 August launched a “Crypto Sprint Initiative” aimed at accelerating the federal regulatory framework for digital assets. Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham said the program answers President Donald Trump’s call for U.S. leadership in spot and retail crypto trading and constitutes the second phase of the agency’s digital-asset roadmap.

The sprint will implement all recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets and coordinate closely with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s parallel “Project Crypto.” Key objectives include enabling immediate spot trading of cryptocurrencies on designated contract markets and clarifying leverage and margin requirements for retail investors through the CFTC’s existing authority under the Commodity Exchange Act.

The agency opened two public comment periods—one this month and another in October—to collect industry and investor feedback before finalizing rule changes. “We are going to win on crypto,” Pham said, underscoring the administration’s goal of making the United States a global hub for digital-asset innovation.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/cftc-launches-crypto-sprint-to-fast-track-trump-digital-asset-rules-c80c8f4c

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

The project has climbed into the spotlight by building an AI-integrated blockchain with real-world scalability and security. Its ongoing crypto […] The post 2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.05121-0.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01311-2.74%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1143-2.97%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 19:25
Share
Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Ethereum has long been the second most valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, serving as the foundation for countless decentralized applications, smart contracts, and tokens.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005715+0.54%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00543-0.71%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073+1.38%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 18:45
Share
Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is being compared to the top-performing meme coins in history, with projections to hit the $50 billion market cap.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001215-1.85%
Capverse
CAP$0.06507+0.04%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22687+1.38%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 17:11
Share

Trending News

More

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Nvidia asked suppliers to halt production of its H20 chips

BlockFi's final opponent withdraws, and the $13 million settlement is close to approval.