CFTC Launches Next Crypto Sprint to Advance Trump’s Digital Asset Plan

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has launched its next crypto sprint. This aims to advance recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets.

CFTC Launches Immediate Push for Spot Crypto Market Oversight

Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham announced that the initiative will begin immediately, focusing on federal-level trading rules and broader market oversight. Pham said the administration views immediate spot trading of digital assets as a top priority.

She confirmed that the CFTC has received strong support for its listed spot crypto trading initiative, which operates along with the SEC’s Project Crypto. Together, the programs respond to President Trump’s call for U.S. leadership in digital finance.

According to Pham, the initiative marks a new phase for the industry. She described it as the start of a “Golden Age of innovation” where market participants must seize the opportunity. Therefore, the CFTC will now extend its engagement to all other recommendations outlined in the report Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology.

The report sets out a roadmap for balancing innovation with oversight. It also highlights areas such as leveraged, margined, and financed retail trading on regulated exchanges, signaling the Commission’s intention to address complex risks without stifling growth.

Public participation is central to the process. The CFTC has opened a comment window until October 20, 2025, and invited industry leaders, investors, and innovators to submit feedback via its official website.

Pham reaffirmed that the Commission is prepared to evaluate both risks and opportunities as it advances responsible regulation. She emphasized that collaboration with the SEC, market participants, and the White House will be essential to keeping U.S. competitive globally.

Regulator Widens Crypto Oversight with Second Sprint, Opens Public Consultation

This second crypto sprint follows one launched earlier this month that focused specifically on spot trading rules. That initiative drew strong attention from stakeholders, and the new phase expands the scope to cover wider issues across the digital asset market.

With a consultation period now open, the CFTC has positioned itself as a central player in shaping the country’s digital finance framework. Hence, industry voices now have a direct role in influencing future rules and defining America’s position in the global digital economy.