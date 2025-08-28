CFTC Powers Up Crypto Oversight With Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance Platform

TLDR :

CFTC upgrades its outdated 1990s system with Nasdaq tech to strengthen crypto oversight and fraud monitoring.

Nasdaq Market Surveillance gives CFTC automated alerts and analytics to detect abuse across crypto and derivatives.

The system enables real-time tracking of unusual trading activity and potential manipulation across multiple assets.

Nasdaq’s platform already serves 50 exchanges and 20 regulators, now expanding its role in U.S. market oversight.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has taken a step to modernize oversight by deploying Nasdaq’s surveillance technology. The system aims to improve fraud detection and monitoring across both traditional and digital markets.

Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham said the change fulfills her earlier pledge to replace outdated systems. She explained the agency needed a stronger framework to handle crypto assets and complex trading structures.

CFTC Moves to Upgrade Surveillance

The release issued \on August 27 stated that Nasdaq’s platform delivers automated alerts and advanced analytics for market surveillance.

The upgrade also ends reliance on a legacy system first built in the 1990s. Pham described the change as necessary to keep pace with fast-changing financial markets. She emphasized that the new tools will help staff respond more quickly to unusual trading behaviors.

According to the CFTC, the technology is designed to prevent and detect fraud, manipulation, and abuse. The agency oversees derivatives markets covering commodities, currencies, event contracts, and crypto assets.

With crypto activity expanding, the platform will support oversight during times of heightened volatility. The system will also allow the CFTC to review order book data in real time.

Tal Cohen, President at Nasdaq, said the partnership aligns with the company’s dual role as both an exchange operator and a technology provider. He explained that Nasdaq was uniquely positioned to offer regulatory solutions that adapt to evolving markets.

Cohen said the platform delivers a unified view of trading activity across multiple markets and assets.

Crypto Oversight Strengthened by Nasdaq Tech

Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance is already used by more than 50 exchanges and 20 regulators around the world. Its addition to the CFTC marks one of the most high-profile U.S. adoptions.

The system equips the regulator with automated alerts to identify patterns of possible market manipulation. It also supports transaction-level analysis across venues to expose trading irregularities.

The release outlined how the system can scale rapidly during periods of high market volume. This is critical as crypto markets often face sudden spikes in trading activity. Analysts noted that access to real-time monitoring is essential for preventing disruptive practices. With crypto oversight growing, Nasdaq’s system provides the data depth regulators now require.

The CFTC said it expects the platform to improve efficiency across all its divisions. Staff will be able to analyze trends and respond faster to market threats.

The system’s flexible architecture allows integration of traditional and crypto assets under one monitoring framework. The approach is designed to give regulators a more comprehensive view of trading behaviors.

The move follows the CFTC’s broader push to modernize its operations. Earlier this year, the agency began a crypto sprint program to adopt recommendations from a White House report. The adoption of Nasdaq’s system now gives the CFTC tools to act on those initiatives.

The post CFTC Powers Up Crypto Oversight With Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance Platform appeared first on Blockonomi.