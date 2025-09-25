CFTC To Allow Stablecoins As Collateral In Derivatives Markets

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) plans to allow tokenized assets, including stablecoins, to be used as collateral in derivatives markets.

Acting Chair Caroline Pham has been pushing for an aggressive crypto sprint in an effort to open the markets to crypto. While the plan enjoys support from major crypto firms, it is non-binding.

CFTC Open To Stablecoins As Collateral

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is planning to allow tokenized assets, including stablecoins, as collateral in derivatives markets. According to Caroline Pham, the acting chair of the CFTC, the agency will work closely with all stakeholders and has asked for feedback on using tokenized collateral in derivatives markets. Pham stated,

If the plan is implemented, stablecoins like USDT and USDC will be treated at par with traditional collateral like cash or US Treasurys in regulated derivatives trading. The US Congress has passed laws, including the GENIUS Act, to regulate stablecoins, which have registered a surge of interest among corporate and financial institutions.

Crypto Industry Backs Initiative

Unsurprisingly, crypto executives hailed the decisions, with key figures from Circle, Tether, Coinbase, and Crypto.com backing the move. Circle President Heath Tarbert stated that the GENIUS Act “creates a world where payment stablecoins issued by licensed American companies can be used as collateral in derivatives and other traditional financial markets.” Tarbert added,

Coinbase chief legal officer Paul Grewal stated that tokenized collateral and stablecoins can help unlock the US derivatives markets, giving them an advantage over the competition.

Jack McDonald, senior vice president of stablecoins at Ripple, called the CFTC’s plan a key step in integrating stablecoins into the “heart of regulated financial markets.”

A Changing Landscape

The tokenized asset initiative will build on the CFTC’s Crypto CEO initiative. It is also part of the previously announced “crypto sprint.” The Crypto CEO forum, held in February, urged CEOs to provide input on an upcoming digital asset pilot program and discussed tokenized non-cash collateral. Pham’s initiative comes the same day Securities and Exchange Chair Paul Atkins said the regulator is working on an innovation exception that would give crypto companies temporary relief from old securities rules. Atkins stated,

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice