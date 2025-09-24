CFTC to Allow Stablecoins as Collateral in US Derivatives Markets

CFTC Chair Caroline Pham announced a plan to allow stablecoins as collateral for US derivatives markets. This would significantly lower retail traders’ barrier to entry for riskier TradFi bets. So far, the plan is non-binding, but it enjoys support from crypto firms like Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, and more. The public has until October 20 to submit feedback for this high-risk, high-reward experiment. Stablecoins in Derivatives Trading The CFTC has been taking bold pro-crypto regulatory actions since Acting Chair Caroline Pham became its last Commissioner, working to quickly build new policy. Today, the CFTC continued that push, announcing a new plan to allow stablecoins as collateral in derivatives markets: According to the CFTC’s press release, this integration between stablecoins and US derivatives markets is still a work in progress. That is to say, this is a non-binding step, attempting to gain stakeholder feedback on implementation. For example, Pham’s statement doesn’t mention how new stablecoin regulations, which could outlaw prominent assets, will interact with this derivatives plan. The Commission is opening a window for public comment, which will remain open until October 20. However, in accordance with the CFTC’s recent moves to court industry feedback, the press release included statements from several prominent stablecoin issuers and crypto firms. These include Circle, Coinbase, Crypto.com, and Ripple. In other words, the plan already has a ton of institutional support from crypto. Easier Trades, Bigger Risks Although the details haven’t been fully decided yet, the general picture is pretty clear. A few months ago, the FHFA decided to consider cryptoassets when assessing mortgage loan applications. This plan should allow retail traders to use stablecoins as collateral to access US derivatives markets. To be clear, this refers to TradFi derivatives, not crypto-specific options. The stablecoin plan would accomplish a lot of regulatory goals, like providing another bridge between Web3 and the regular stock market. Such a move would significantly democratize access to the growing derivatives market, as many retail traders already own stablecoins. These bets are substantially riskier than ordinary stocks, which is why US regulations previously discouraged widespread adoption. However, Pham’s plan would demolish the barrier to entry. This could be a double-edged sword for a few reasons. As long as markets continue growing steadily, these new derivatives traders could gain lucrative profits. If, however, the US economy takes a downturn, this move could magnify the damage. It may soon become much easier for US citizens to lose enormous sums in the stock market. Hopefully, a scenario like that won’t happen for the foreseeable future.CFTC Chair Caroline Pham announced a plan to allow stablecoins as collateral for US derivatives markets. This would significantly lower retail traders’ barrier to entry for riskier TradFi bets. So far, the plan is non-binding, but it enjoys support from crypto firms like Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, and more. The public has until October 20 to submit feedback for this high-risk, high-reward experiment. Stablecoins in Derivatives Trading The CFTC has been taking bold pro-crypto regulatory actions since Acting Chair Caroline Pham became its last Commissioner, working to quickly build new policy. Today, the CFTC continued that push, announcing a new plan to allow stablecoins as collateral in derivatives markets: According to the CFTC’s press release, this integration between stablecoins and US derivatives markets is still a work in progress. That is to say, this is a non-binding step, attempting to gain stakeholder feedback on implementation. For example, Pham’s statement doesn’t mention how new stablecoin regulations, which could outlaw prominent assets, will interact with this derivatives plan. The Commission is opening a window for public comment, which will remain open until October 20. However, in accordance with the CFTC’s recent moves to court industry feedback, the press release included statements from several prominent stablecoin issuers and crypto firms. These include Circle, Coinbase, Crypto.com, and Ripple. In other words, the plan already has a ton of institutional support from crypto. Easier Trades, Bigger Risks Although the details haven’t been fully decided yet, the general picture is pretty clear. A few months ago, the FHFA decided to consider cryptoassets when assessing mortgage loan applications. This plan should allow retail traders to use stablecoins as collateral to access US derivatives markets. To be clear, this refers to TradFi derivatives, not crypto-specific options. The stablecoin plan would accomplish a lot of regulatory goals, like providing another bridge between Web3 and the regular stock market. Such a move would significantly democratize access to the growing derivatives market, as many retail traders already own stablecoins. These bets are substantially riskier than ordinary stocks, which is why US regulations previously discouraged widespread adoption. However, Pham’s plan would demolish the barrier to entry. This could be a double-edged sword for a few reasons. As long as markets continue growing steadily, these new derivatives traders could gain lucrative profits. If, however, the US economy takes a downturn, this move could magnify the damage. It may soon become much easier for US citizens to lose enormous sums in the stock market. Hopefully, a scenario like that won’t happen for the foreseeable future.

CFTC to Allow Stablecoins as Collateral in US Derivatives Markets

By: Coinstats
2025/09/24 06:20
Threshold
T$0.01554+0.90%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.0698+13.49%
Griffin AI
GAIN$----%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08553+0.34%
Movement
MOVE$0.1175+3.79%

CFTC Chair Caroline Pham announced a plan to allow stablecoins as collateral for US derivatives markets. This would significantly lower retail traders’ barrier to entry for riskier TradFi bets.

So far, the plan is non-binding, but it enjoys support from crypto firms like Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, and more. The public has until October 20 to submit feedback for this high-risk, high-reward experiment.

Stablecoins in Derivatives Trading

The CFTC has been taking bold pro-crypto regulatory actions since Acting Chair Caroline Pham became its last Commissioner, working to quickly build new policy. Today, the CFTC continued that push, announcing a new plan to allow stablecoins as collateral in derivatives markets:

According to the CFTC’s press release, this integration between stablecoins and US derivatives markets is still a work in progress. That is to say, this is a non-binding step, attempting to gain stakeholder feedback on implementation.

For example, Pham’s statement doesn’t mention how new stablecoin regulations, which could outlaw prominent assets, will interact with this derivatives plan. The Commission is opening a window for public comment, which will remain open until October 20.

However, in accordance with the CFTC’s recent moves to court industry feedback, the press release included statements from several prominent stablecoin issuers and crypto firms. These include Circle, Coinbase, Crypto.com, and Ripple.

In other words, the plan already has a ton of institutional support from crypto.

Easier Trades, Bigger Risks

Although the details haven’t been fully decided yet, the general picture is pretty clear. A few months ago, the FHFA decided to consider cryptoassets when assessing mortgage loan applications. This plan should allow retail traders to use stablecoins as collateral to access US derivatives markets.

To be clear, this refers to TradFi derivatives, not crypto-specific options. The stablecoin plan would accomplish a lot of regulatory goals, like providing another bridge between Web3 and the regular stock market.

Such a move would significantly democratize access to the growing derivatives market, as many retail traders already own stablecoins. These bets are substantially riskier than ordinary stocks, which is why US regulations previously discouraged widespread adoption. However, Pham’s plan would demolish the barrier to entry.

This could be a double-edged sword for a few reasons. As long as markets continue growing steadily, these new derivatives traders could gain lucrative profits. If, however, the US economy takes a downturn, this move could magnify the damage.

It may soon become much easier for US citizens to lose enormous sums in the stock market. Hopefully, a scenario like that won’t happen for the foreseeable future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem

A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem

When equations shipwreck, a Google AI comes to the rescue. Result: stunned mathematicians and a scientific future that looks like science fiction. L’article A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013868-1.27%
PROJECT RESCUE
RESCUE$0.3032-2.00%
Wink
LIKE$0.007971-1.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 15:44
Share
Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars

Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars

TLDRs; Xiaomi recalls 116,877 SU7 EVs after a fatal crash tied to flaws in driver-assist software. The recall affects vehicles produced between February 2024 and August 2025, according to Chinese regulators. Xiaomi will release an OTA update to improve system performance and safety compliance. Tesla and BYD have also faced major recalls, highlighting industry-wide EV [...] The post Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars appeared first on CoinCentral.
Major
MAJOR$0.13647+4.03%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/21 00:41
Share
Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

An Ohio man reportedly fell for a TikTok romance scam and lost up to $55,000. The man, who died this summer, was living in a nursing home and began messaging with someone who called themselves “Sydney,” according to a new report from News 5 Cleveland. The man’s ex-wife, Sue Collins, tells News 5 Cleveland that […] The post Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00621-0.95%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Share
The Daily Hodl2025/09/23 22:30
Share

Trending News

More

A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem

Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Lyft Stock Hits Three-Year High After Waymo Partnership

Ripple Connects Blackrock’s BUIDL to RLUSD as Institutional Tokenization Accelerates