CFTC’s Caroline Pham Launches Next Crypto Sprint to Shape U.S. Digital Asset Trading

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/22 15:31
TLDR:

  • CFTC launches crypto sprint to implement recommendations from the President’s digital asset report.
  • Public feedback is now open on listed spot crypto trading for CFTC-registered exchanges.
  • Acting Chair Caroline Pham begins stakeholder engagement on all crypto report recommendations.
  • The initiative aligns with SEC Project Crypto and the Trump Administration’s crypto strategy.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has kicked off its next crypto sprint, signaling renewed momentum for federal-level digital asset trading. 

Acting Chairman Caroline Pham announced the initiative to implement recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report. The move follows recent coordination with the SEC’s Project Crypto. 

Stakeholders and investors are now invited to provide feedback on the proposed trading measures. This effort marks a key step in advancing regulatory frameworks for U.S. cryptocurrency markets.

CFTC’s Crypto Sprint Moves Forward

Phạm outlined that the initiative focuses on listed spot crypto trading on CFTC-registered exchanges. The agency has received multiple letters supporting the approach, she said in a statement. 

The feedback aims to guide how leveraged, margined, or financed retail trading will operate under federal oversight. The cryptocurrency sprint will also explore operational challenges to meet the administration’s goal of enabling immediate trading.

The initiative emphasizes careful consideration of market dynamics. Pham noted that stakeholder input will inform regulatory planning. 

By working closely with the SEC, the CFTC intends to align its framework with Project Crypto objectives. The goal is to establish a consistent and clear environment for digital asset trading in the United States.

Stakeholder Engagement and Public Input

Beginning August 21, Pham opened channels for stakeholder engagement. Market participants can submit suggestions on all CFTC-relevant recommendations in the President’s digital asset report. 

The agency aims to create an inclusive process that reflects the diversity of market perspectives. Acting Chair Pham highlighted that this engagement is critical for informed decision-making.

The initiative targets both operational and compliance aspects of cryptocurrency trading. 

Firms and individual investors are encouraged to comment on risk management, trading infrastructure, and reporting requirements. The CFTC expects that transparent consultation will lead to practical and effective guidance. Public input will directly shape how digital assets are traded under federal supervision.

Trump Administration’s Push for Leadership in Crypto

The crypto sprint is part of the administration’s broader strategy to position the U.S. as a leader in digital financial technology. Pham said the effort answers President Trump’s call for American leadership. 

Coordination with the SEC ensures unified federal action on key market measures. The initiative reflects a comprehensive approach to operationalizing the president’s directives on digital assets.

