CFTC’s Last Democratic Commissioner Kristin Johnson to Leave by September 3

Kristin Johnson, the only remaining Democratic commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has confirmed that she will leave the agency on September 3, 2025. Johnson’s departure is set to leave the CFTC with limited leadership at a time when the agency is expected to take on increased oversight of emerging markets like cryptocurrency.

The announcement, made during a White House cabinet meeting, marks the end of Johnson’s tenure with the CFTC. Johnson was appointed in March 2022 by President Joe Biden, and her term was set to end in April 2025. However, like many political appointees, she has continued to serve beyond the official end of her term. With Johnson’s exit, the CFTC will be left with only acting Chair Caroline Pham until President Donald Trump’s nominee, Brian Quintenz, is confirmed to lead the agency.

Impact on the CFTC Leadership and Operations

Johnson’s departure adds to an already significant leadership vacuum at the CFTC. The commission is typically comprised of five commissioners, with no more than three from the same political party. Currently, the CFTC is functioning with only two commissioners—acting Chair Pham, a Republican, and Johnson, the last Democratic member.

With Johnson’s exit, the agency will be left with just one commissioner, which could significantly slow down its ability to make decisions on key regulatory issues.

This leadership gap comes at a crucial time, as the CFTC is tasked with increasing oversight of the crypto market, particularly following recent market volatility and regulatory uncertainty in the digital asset sector.

Challenges for Crypto Regulation Amid Leadership Changes

The CFTC has been central in the U.S. government’s approach to regulating cryptocurrencies. The agency has worked closely with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to create regulatory clarity for digital assets.

However, with the departure of key leadership figures like Johnson and the pending confirmation of Brian Quintenz, the CFTC may face challenges in maintaining momentum on crypto-related initiatives.

Proposals for greater crypto regulation, such as the “crypto sprint” initiative announced earlier in August 2025, could be delayed. In this initiative, the CFTC and SEC were expected to collaborate on creating a rulemaking process for digital asset markets. Without a full panel of commissioners, the CFTC’s ability to execute on such plans could be hindered.

Potential Delays in Confirmation of Brian Quintenz

One of the key issues facing the CFTC is the confirmation of Brian Quintenz, who has been nominated to lead the agency. Quintenz, who previously served as a commissioner under President Donald Trump, is still awaiting Senate approval.

His nomination was delayed after the White House intervened to postpone a Senate vote on his confirmation in late July. While crypto advocacy groups have urged the Senate to confirm Quintenz, his appointment remains uncertain.

With the CFTC’s leadership in flux, stakeholders in the crypto industry are concerned about the regulator’s ability to effectively address emerging issues in the digital asset space. As regulatory clarity remains a priority for the sector, the delay in confirming a permanent chair could further extend the uncertainty surrounding U.S. crypto regulation.

