Chainlink Bears Test $23, Hedera Holds Caution & BlockDAG’s Presale Nears $400M

Crypto News

Read about Chainlink slipping near $23 and Hedera facing mixed signals. Meanwhile, BlockDAG’s presale nearing $400M, its upcoming flagship event & the whale rush make it the best crypto to buy right now.

What happens when two established cryptos face uncertainty while a newcomer seizes the headlines? The market is watching closely as the Chainlink (LINK) bearish trend tests support around $23, putting pressure on momentum despite ETF optimism.

At the same time, the Hedera (HBAR) investment outlook shows cautious optimism but remains tethered to fragile support zones. Both continue to attract attention, yet the conversation is shifting elsewhere as traders look for projects combining momentum with adoption and visibility.

That attention now belongs to BlockDAG (BDAG). Its presale is nearing $400 million, more than 25.9 billion coins sold, and whale leaderboard battles pushing single entries above $4.4 million, reinforcing its reputation as the crypto with the most potential.

BlockDAG: From Presale Success to Global Stage

The numbers alone would usually be enough to dominate headlines. $400 million raised and 25.9 billion coins sold rank this presale among the largest in crypto history. Yet BlockDAG has gone beyond numbers. The real story lies in whale battles at the top of the leaderboard, where recent $4.4M and $4.3M purchases have reshaped rankings and sparked intense competition. These aren’t just symbolic moves; they fuel visibility, ignite community discussion, and signal big-money conviction that BlockDAG isn’t a short-term play.

What makes this phase even more compelling is the scale of grassroots adoption layered on top of institutional-style entries. With over 3 million mobile miners, nearly 20,000 rigs sold, and constant updates from developers building 300+ dApps, BlockDAG is showing that participation spans retail users, tech builders, and whales alike. This convergence creates an ecosystem effect rarely seen at the presale stage, positioning BDAG not just as another token launch but as a project already operating like a live network.

This mix of presale frenzy, whale competition, and global visibility, especially with the upcoming BDAG Deployment Event in Singapore, is why BlockDAG is being called the crypto with the most potential. As part of this flagship event of BlockDAG, the project has dropped a special price of just $0.0013 for a limited time. As October approaches, the presale is no longer just about fundraising; it’s a countdown to a defining market debut that could set the tone for 2025.

Chainlink (LINK) Bearish Trend Tests $23

The Chainlink (LINK) bearish trend has become one of the most closely tracked developments. LINK recently slipped below its $25 support zone, even after Bitwise filed for a spot LINK ETF on August 26. That filing gave LINK a temporary 5% lift, but overall, the coin remains nearly 20% down. Analysts warn that failure to hold above $23.8 could drag LINK further toward $21 or even $19.4.

Indicators reinforce caution: MACD has turned negative, RSI has dropped into oversold territory, and Bollinger Bands reflect heightened volatility. Traders are waiting for a rebound above $24.6–$25 to confirm any recovery. Until then, sentiment remains tilted toward the downside.

Some whale activity has stepped in to stabilize prices, but the broader narrative is still one of defense. Unless LINK can reclaim lost ground quickly, the bearish pressure could dominate the coming weeks. For now, all eyes are on whether it can hold the $23–$24 range before risk of a deeper slide materializes.

Hedera (HBAR) Outlook: Optimism Meets Fragile Support

The Hedera (HBAR) investment outlook offers a more balanced but still uncertain story. Currently trading near $0.24, HBAR has bounced from support at $0.228. A recent 2% lift signals some buying activity, but analysts stress that holding this support is critical. A drop below could push prices toward $0.19–$0.20, while maintaining above the 50-day EMA at $0.236 could open the path to $0.26 or higher.

Forecasts remain split. CoinCodex projects possible short-term gains toward $0.46, while more conservative models expect limited moves capped at around $0.26. On the technical front, RSI near 61 and a positive MACD give bulls confidence, but resistance at $0.25 remains a key hurdle.

Fundamentals strengthen the case: Hedera processes over 3 million daily transactions, with enterprise adoption providing stability. Partnerships across supply chain, sustainability, and tokenization use cases keep it relevant, but the near-term test remains price momentum. Traders will watch closely whether HBAR can build on its bounce or slip back toward the danger zone.

Why BlockDAG Is Seen as the Crypto with Most Potential

While LINK struggles with its bearish structure and HBAR juggles cautious optimism, BlockDAG is transforming presale mechanics into a global event. Beyond the nearly $400M raised, it has turned the presale into a drama of whale battles and multiplier rewards

BlockDAG’s adoption is already tangible: 3M+ mobile app miners, 19,543 hardware units sold, generating $7.8M, and a developer community of 4,500+ builders across 300+ dApps. These figures prove BlockDAG isn’t theoretical. It’s adoption in motion, supported by both retail users and large holders.

For those evaluating the crypto with the most potential, the comparison is stark. Chainlink faces pressure until it reclaims support, and Hedera must prove momentum above resistance. BlockDAG, in contrast, has aligned capital, adoption, and event dominance, creating an opportunity window that closes when October begins.

With $400 million raised, early buyers enjoying 2,900% ROI, and whales entering with multi-million buys, it is shaping the narrative. For forward-looking participants, the conclusion is clear: BlockDAG isn’t just another presale; it’s a project building momentum, adoption, and presence at the same time. Missing the countdown could mean missing the defining crypto story of 2025.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author



Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories







Next article