Chainlink Data Streams Enable Secure AAPL, NVDA, TSLA & MSTR Trading on Flex Exchange

The Chainlink Data Streams has been integrated on the Flex perpetual platform to power the trading of tokenized US equities market.

Data Streams was recently unveiled to provide real-time streams for major US stocks and ETFs.

Next-generation decentralized perpetual protocol with cross margins, Flex Perpetual, has become the latest to integrate Chainlink’s Data Streams for Real World Assets (RWAs). According to the news shared on X, Chainlink would significantly upgrade the user experience of Flex by ensuring that low-latency and highly accurate pricing data are delivered.

That would not be all. Flex would leverage the Data Streams’ ability to power its tokenized equities markets or the likes of AAPL, MSTR, NVDA, and TSLA. In Chainlink’s announcement, this jaw-dropping partnership was said to bridge the gap between traditional and decentralized finance.

According to Flex, trading these highly secured tokenized equities would be subject to up to 5x leverage with cross-margin support. Additionally, no Know-Your-Customer (KYC) verification would be required to trade on the platform.

Meanwhile, Flex is not the only market to integrate Data Streams. As detailed in our previous story, Jupiter has also incorporated it into their perpetual markets.

More About Chainlink’s Data Streams

For context, the Chainlink’s Data Streams solution was expanded on August 4 to provide real-time streams for major US stocks and ETFs, as noted in our earlier post. Reports suggest that its crypto data includes volumes, Open-High-Low-Close. (OHLC) values, and some important metadata. It is also designed to aggregate data from different sources for an enhanced uptime and reliability.

According to the official Chainlink announcement, Data Streams is now live on 37 different blockchain networks. Its introduction has been lauded by several key industry figures, including the co-founder of Kamino, Thomas Short. In his submission, Short highlighted that Chainlink’s Data Streams creates a seamless user experience without compromising security and trust.

Also, he believes that bringing tokenized US Equity on-chain demands high-frequency and reliable data. Fascinatingly, Data Streams ticks all the boxes. Already, Kamino and GMX have collaborated to unlock entirely new trading opportunities as indicated in our earlier publication.

Commenting on this, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs Johann Eid highlighted that this initiative is a massive leap forward for tokenized markets. Jone Zee at GMX Communications also believes that Data Streams enable the creation of perpetual markets on a vast range of high-quality assets.

Prior to its recent rollout to the US Equity market, CNF reported that it had launched on the Scroll mainnet to provide developers with access to low-latency market data. Chainlink has also teamed up with layer 1 blockchain Monad to bring its Oracle services to its testnet including the Data Streams.

]]>