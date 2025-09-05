Chainlink expands strategic reserve with 43,937 LINK tokens

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/05 01:37
Chainlink
Nowchain
Chainlink has announced that its onchain strategic reserve has grown by an additional 43,937.57 tokens, with holdings now at 237,014.

Summary
  • Chainlink’s onchain reserve strategy has grown to over 237,014 LINK.
  • The oracle platform added another 43,937 tokens, significantly growing the reserve it launched in August.

The Chainlink (LINK) Reserve, a strategic onchain reserve of LINK tokens that Chainlink introduced in early August, has grown to over 237,014 LINK as of Sept. 4, 2025, the oracle platform announced.

According to an update, the platform added 43,937 LINK tokens on Sept. 4, with this latest addition marking another step in the Chainlink Reserve accumulation spree. This brings the reserve’s holdings to a total of over $5.3 million.

The acquisition, made possible via Payment Abstraction, brings the average value of each token in the treasury reserve to $22.19, slightly lower than the current Chainlink price of $22.50. 

LINK price rose from lows of $16 on Aug. 7, when the platform launched the reserve, to hit highs of $27 on Aug. 22. However, the altcoin has since pared most of these gains amid broader market profit-taking.

Buying LINK via platform revenue

Chainlink’s plans for LINK strategic reserve revolves around tapping into offchain and onchain revenue. The platform leverages the revenue it generates from decentralized finance protocols and ecosystem users, who pay for services in the payment option they prefer, including in gas tokens and stablecoins.

Payment Abstraction programmatically converts these tokens into LINK with the help of Chainlink services and decentralized exchanges. Wall Street giants and other large enterprises that continue to adopt Chainlink’s solutions are among those contributing to this reserve.

LINK is among the cryptocurrencies that recently ticked up after the U.S. Department of Commerce announced it was bringing government macroeconomic data onchain. 

The Department of Commerce picked Chainlink and Pyth Network to disseminate economic data onchain, with the targeted metrics including real gross domestic product and the personal consumption expenditures price index.

