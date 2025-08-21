Chainlink Gains Moderate Strength but Rollblock Attracts Greater Whale Activity During Its Presale Surge

It has been a curious week in cryptocurrency, as Chainlink and Rollblock both find themselves in the spotlight but for very different reasons. Chainlink’s price has slipped, holding near the mid $20s, while Rollblock is recording a flood of whale buying during its GambleFi crypto presale, sparking predictions it could surge up to 50x this year.

This fresh momentum has traders debating which project could be the next big crypto to change their portfolios…

Rollblock (RBLK): Whales Accumulating Ahead of Exchange Listings

Rollblock (RBLK) has quickly become one of the top crypto projects of 2025. Its GambleFi ecosystem combines a massive Web3 gaming hub with more than 12,000 titles, including blackjack, poker, sports betting, and live dealer options.

The project is now seeing major whale wallets snapping up large allocations during the presale. With over $11.4 million already raised and more than 82% of tokens sold, Rollblock has become one of the top altcoins being discussed by analysts.

A key draw is the fact that every wager is recorded transparently on blockchain, giving players security and fairness while making the experience feel as close to real-world luxury gaming as possible.

A recent post from the official team highlighted its luxury approach to Web3 play, noting it was built as “a VIP lounge on blockchain where prestige meets performance.”

RBLK staking offers up to 30% APY with weekly rewards

• 30% of platform revenue is used for token buybacks

• 60% of tokens repurchased are burned, shrinking the supply

• Licensed and audited for player trust and security

Its tokenomics are especially compelling…

The supply is capped at 1 billion, preventing inflation, while its deflationary model ensures constant upward pressure as activity grows. Holders earn staking yields, whales secure discounted presale entries, and early buyers could see outsized upside once exchange listings launch later this year.

With fiat on-ramps like Visa, Apple Pay, and Google Pay already live, Rollblock removes the friction around how to buy crypto and opens itself to mainstream adoption.

Crypto Octo recently covered the project in a dedicated vlog, praising the combination of DeFi mechanics and GambleFi innovation as the missing link for blockchain gaming. Watch here: https://youtu.be/ONh5c192f3o?si=fsTNSby5C_mcEELG

Chainlink (LINK): Testing Resistance Again

Chainlink rose by 11.43% today to $26.95.

Analyst @smilezYg summed it up: “After rallying from ~$15, Chainlink is now retesting the $28 resistance zone the same level that capped its move earlier this year.” https://coinmarketcap.com/community/post/367123430

Chainlink remains one of the best long-term crypto holdings due to its dominance in the oracle market.

Its recent partnerships with Intercontinental Exchange and Xitadel show its reach into traditional finance, while Chainlink Data Streams now provide real-time equity and ETF insights. Support for Solana projects also expands its role in cross-chain crypto growth, proving it is still one of the best crypto to invest in for institutions.

However, with LINK prices facing rejection near $28, traders are cautious. If resistance breaks, momentum could push it toward new yearly highs. A rejection, though, risks dragging it back to the low $20s.

Chainlink’s wide adoption keeps it firmly in the list of top cryptocurrencies, but its immediate upside may lag compared to low cap plays like Rollblock.

Head-to-Head Comparison

Metric Rollblock (RBLK) Chainlink (LINK) Price $0.068 (presale) $26.95 Market Cap Presale $11.4M raised $16.24B Total Supply 1B hard cap 1B (no fixed max) Revenue Share 30% buyback and burn model None Sector GambleFi / Web3 gaming Oracles / DeFi

The Bigger Picture

Chainlink continues to be a trusted backbone of crypto trading, staking crypto, and smart contracts. Rollblock, however, is a high potential play that combines a working product with a unique GambleFi niche, making it a high potential crypto token that could realistically become the next 100x crypto.

In the end, both projects will likely play key roles in the crypto bull run of 2025. But for investors chasing life-changing multiples, Rollblock offers the upside story. It isn’t just one of the best altcoins 2025, it may be the crypto to buy now before the market fully wakes up.

