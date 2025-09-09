Chainlink Gains Momentum With Grayscale ETF Filing and Rising Real Estate Adoption

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/09 21:42
Grayscale seeks SEC approval for a Chainlink ETF while Chainlink expands real-world use in real estate tokenization projects.

Chainlink is attracting attention as Grayscale has filed for a Chainlink exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing comes at a time when multiple jurisdictions are moving real estate tokenization projects from pilot stages into production.

Grayscale Files for a Chainlink ETF

Grayscale submitted a Form S-1 to the SEC seeking approval to convert its existing Chainlink Trust into a spot ETF. If approved, the ETF would trade on NYSE Arca under the ticker GLNK, with Coinbase Custody as the fund’s custodian. The structure is designed to give investors access to Chainlink’s token without directly buying or storing it.

The proposed fund would allow cash share creations and redemptions, a model similar to existing Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Grayscale has also noted that in-kind transactions could be considered later if regulators approve such mechanisms. The Bank of New York Mellon will serve as the transfer agent and administrator for the trust.

This is the second Chainlink ETF filing under the 1933 Act, following an earlier submission from Bitwise in August 2025. Other firms, including VanEck and 21Shares, have also filed for altcoin-related ETFs in the U.S. and Europe. The competition shows the growing demand for regulated investment vehicles tied to digital assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Growing Institutional Interest in Altcoin ETFs

Grayscale has expanded its ETF efforts beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, reflecting increasing investor interest in a wider range of tokens. The firm has filed applications for products linked to Solana, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Avalanche, and XRP in recent months. These filings aim to make it easier for institutional and retail investors to gain exposure to leading altcoins.

The company previously converted its Bitcoin and Ethereum trusts into spot ETFs after years of regulatory challenges. That success created a pathway for additional digital asset ETFs in the U.S. Grayscale is now positioning itself to capture the next wave of investor demand in the crypto sector.

Other asset managers are pursuing similar strategies. Franklin Templeton, REX Shares, and other firms have open applications tied to tokens like Cardano, Polkadot, and Hedera. Analysts note that these moves reflect a broader shift toward diversification in the digital asset market.

Chainlink Expands Role in Real Estate Tokenization

Beyond the ETF filing, Chainlink is seeing adoption in real estate tokenization projects moving from pilot programs to production. The protocol enables critical data, such as property titles and pricing, to be securely transferred on blockchain networks. This allows for automated functions like borrowing, auctions, and interoperability across different chains.

The LINK token powers the Chainlink network, rewarding node operators and maintaining system security. Chainlink recently introduced a strategic reserve funded by both on-chain and off-chain income to strengthen long-term growth. This reserve is expected to support network stability as adoption continues across sectors.

Chainlink’s role in connecting blockchain applications with real-world data has positioned it as a key infrastructure tool. With both financial institutions and governments exploring asset tokenization, the network’s services are gaining broader recognition. The ETF filing adds another channel for investors to engage with Chainlink while its utility expands in practical use cases.

