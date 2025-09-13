Chainlink Hits $100B TVS With Strong Support From Aave

Chainlink’s Total Value Secured exceeded $100B, with Aave v3 contributing over 70% of the secured value.

Chainlink expands beyond DeFi through partnerships with ICE and Polymarket, reinforcing its position as a leading blockchain oracle provider.

Chainlink is back in the spotlight after setting a new record with total value secured (TVS) surpassing $100 billion. This figure is no ordinary milestone, as Chainlink’s TVS previously hovered around $93 billion.

This surge in a matter of weeks shows the rapid adoption of decentralized oracle infrastructure in the blockchain-based financial ecosystem.

Aave v3 is a key contributor to this achievement. This lending protocol accounts for over 70% of the TVS recorded across various blockchain networks.

The heavy reliance on Aave demonstrates the protocol’s significant role, but it also reflects the risk that Chainlink’s TVS stability remains closely tied to the performance of a single dominant platform.

Furthermore, this growth is inextricably linked to partnerships with major institutions. Chainlink partnered with the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to bring forex and precious metals data directly on-chain.

Furthermore, the United States Department of Commerce has also begun adopting Chainlink technology to bring official economic data into its blockchain system. While economic data typically circulates only through traditional channels, Chainlink now brings it to the digital space in a much more transparent manner.

Whale Adoption and New Integrations Strengthen Chainlink Amid Uncertainty

On the other hand, the CNF previously reported that just a week into September, the number of LINK whale addresses reached an all-time high with over 600 large wallets.

This increase is closely related to the increasing reliance of WLFI on Chainlink’s cross-chain interoperability protocol, CCIP. The more large entities hold large amounts of LINK, the stronger Chainlink’s position within the Web3 ecosystem.

Early last September, Chainlink, along with Solv Protocol, also released a Secure Exchange Rate Feed for SolvBTC. This feature ensures real-time Proof of Reserve, ensuring that SolvBTC is truly 1:1 collateralized against Bitcoin.

This drastically reduces risk while providing additional security for using SolvBTC as collateral on various DeFi platforms.

This move serves as a concrete example of how Chainlink is not only focused on TVS but also expanding its role in maintaining the transparency and reliability of assets traded in the blockchain ecosystem.

However, this significant achievement is not entirely risk-free. With the majority of TVS sourced from Aave v3, there is potential vulnerability if the protocol experiences disruptions. Bugs, liquidity crises, or sudden market pressures could erode trust, automatically impacting Chainlink’s TVS.

The question arises: can the rapid growth from $38 billion to $100 billion in just one year continue, or will it eventually slow down as the market faces global headwinds?

Price Growth and Polymarket Deal Highlight Expanding Ecosystem

Furthermore, the momentum of this TVS achievement also aligns with the positive price trend of LINK. At the time of writing, LINK was trading around $25.05, up 1.46% in the last 24 hours and up 12.42% in a week.

This relatively steady price increase demonstrates how the market is responding to the development of the Chainlink ecosystem. However, investors should remain vigilant, as volatility in the crypto market can change direction in a short time.

The recent partnership with Polymarket also reinforces the narrative that Chainlink is expanding into new areas.

Through the integration of Data Streams and Chainlink Automation, Polymarket can now provide short-term prediction markets with faster, near-instant resolution.

This creates a smoother user experience while reducing the potential for manipulation that often occurs in voting-based resolution systems.

