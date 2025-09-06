Chainlink Integration Brings Shiba Inu Into New Crosschain Market — What You Should Know

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 07:19
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has taken a big step into a new area of decentralized finance, making it part of a cross-chain lending and borrowing market. This latest move was made possible by an integration with Chainlink (LINK) and a new listing on Folks Finance. 

Shiba Ibu Official Announcement Confirms Cross-Chain Lending Launch

The news was confirmed directly by SHIB’s official account on X. The team said that SHIB is now available for lending and borrowing on Folks Finance. Following the announcement, token holders can participate in new financial activity by depositing the tokens to earn yields or using them as collateral across different blockchains.

Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) has enabled Shiba Inu to function as a cross-chain token. By adopting CCIP, SHIB is no longer limited to one network and avoids the liquidity trap on separate chains. With the integration, digital assets can be transferred seamlessly between blockchains, supporting lending and borrowing within a single, interconnected system.

According to the official announcement, the CCIP protocol resolves the liquidity issue of liquidity fragmentation. Using Chainlink’s technology, SHIB has entered a new stage where it can serve as part of the cross-chain DeFi market. This key move makes the token the first memecoin to join Folks Finance’s lending markets.

In the announcement, the SHIB team also said that incentives for depositors were already active. Depositors and users who add SHIB tokens to Folks Finance can immediately participate in the program and benefit from the new market structure.

Folks Finance Hails Shiba Inu As First Memecoin In Cross-Chain Markets

Folks Finance also shared the development on its official X account. The platform described the Shiba Inu token as “the first memecoin with cross-chain lending markets.” This description shows the significance of the listing because no other memecoin has reached this level of cross-chain DeFi market presence before. Folks Finance notes that the memecoin has transitioned into a category that allows it to participate in broader DeFi activities.

The digital asset now connects to a system that allows lending, borrowing, and liquidity, and the team at Folks Finance also highlights the integration powered by Chainlink’s CCIP. The post also stated that anyone can now deposit and borrow SHIB on any part of the protocol’s chain. The single unified pool with deep liquidity creates a situation where users do not need to worry about fragmented markets. 

The SHIB team and Folks Finance announcements show that Chainlink’s CCIP has brought Shiba Inu into a new market. The integration has given SHIB new use cases beyond its original status as a memecoin. With cross-chain lending, borrowing, and incentives now available, Shiba Inu could become part of a growing decentralized finance market that spans many chains, opening doors for stronger adoption in the future. 

