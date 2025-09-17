Chainlink joins AethirCloud’s AI Unbundled Alliance to support Web3 AI infrastructure

Key Takeaways
- Chainlink has joined the AI Unbundled Alliance, led by AethirCloud, to foster Web3 AI infrastructure.
- The alliance is an industry-wide effort to combine artificial intelligence and decentralized Web3 technologies.
Chainlink has joined AethirCloud’s AI Unbundled Alliance, an industry-wide initiative for advancing Web3 AI infrastructure.
The oracle platform provider announced its participation in the alliance today, highlighting how its oracle platform and the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) enables developers to build advanced AI-powered Web3 applications spanning both onchain and offchain systems.
The AI Unbundled Alliance represents an industry-wide effort to advance Web3 AI infrastructure development. AethirCloud leads the initiative as organizations work to integrate artificial intelligence capabilities with decentralized technologies.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/chainlink-joins-aethircloud-ai-unbundled-alliance/