Chainlink Latest Updates For September; Why LINK Holders Are Backing PayFi Altcoins Such As Remittix In 2025

By: Coindoo
2025/09/10 00:58
Chainlink
LINK$22.98-0.51%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00644-2.12%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002753+1.88%

Chainlink continues to establish itself as a backbone of decentralized finance, but many traders now argue that Remittix has the clearest path to deliver life-changing gains. With over $24.6 million raised and strong momentum building, Remittix is gaining traction as the best crypto project 2025 investors are watching.

Chainlink’s Key Partnerships Signal Growing Adoption

Source: TradingView

Chainlink has announced a set of major partnerships, which underscores its increasing presence in practical blockchain integration. Chainlink can be proven as a reliable oracle provider by its collaboration with Mastercard to scale cross-chain interoperability and its collaboration with the U.S. Department of Commerce on the GDP data tokenization. These updates not only boost confidence in its technology but also drive conversations about the best cryptocurrency to buy now, with LINK still a solid contender.

The September momentum for Chainlink is also reflected in market metrics. With LINK trading above $23 and a potential ETF filing from Grayscale now in play, analysts believe the asset could push higher. Long-term forecasts suggest that Chainlink’s infrastructure role in DeFi projects and real-world asset tokenization could make it the next big altcoin in 2025. Still, despite these advances, investors are increasingly looking at smaller tokens like Remittix for outsized returns.

Why Remittix Is Framed As The 20x Opportunity

While Chainlink cements its place in the DeFi ecosystem, its holders are also backing Remittix. Remittix is riding the PayFi narrative that focuses on real-world utility. It is designed for instant crypto-to-bank payments, a niche that could attract millions of users. Beyond speculation, Remittix has built community trust and continues to trend as one of the top crypto under $1 that could scale rapidly. Here’s why analysts are paying attention:

  • PayFi rails are designed for freelancers and businesses across borders
  • Social media buzz ranking Remittix among the most discussed new altcoins
  • Strategic focus on both retail and enterprise adoption in 2025
  • Near-zero fees on cross-border settlements compared to banks
  • Wallet launch scheduled with a built-in fiat gateway for instant onboarding

Why Chainlink And Remittix Define 2025’s Investment Conversation

Chainlink proves that DeFi infrastructure tokens remain essential, but the buzz around PayFi altcoins shows where growth-hungry investors are placing bets. Remittix, in particular, is being called the best altcoin to watch for those who want high-growth crypto with real-world use cases. With XRP and Stellar focusing on payments too, the crypto community is starting to recognize that the shift toward utility-driven tokens is already underway, and Remittix could be the breakout story.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Chainlink Latest Updates For September; Why LINK Holders Are Backing PayFi Altcoins Such As Remittix In 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$216.61+0.08%
Capverse
CAP$0.12126-5.98%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.213904-11.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04817+12.02%
BULLS
BULLS$536.38+0.31%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00644-2.27%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:25
Share
​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004451+0.42%
Share
PANews2022/09/23 10:38
Share

Trending News

More

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst