Chainlink partners with Japan’s SBI Group, focusing on DeFi use cases

By: Fxstreet
2025/08/25 12:30
DeFi
DEFI$0.001708-1.27%
Chainlink
LINK$25.5-0.81%
  • Chainlink announced a partnership with Japan’s SBI Group conglomerate with $200 billion in assets. 
  • The partnership will focus on tokenizing RWAs, funds, stocks, and other DeFi use cases such as stablecoins.
  • The Japanese financial giant has over $200 billion in assets.

Chainlink (LINK) edges higher by over 1% at press time on Monday with the announcement of securing a partnership with Japan’s financial conglomerate SBI Group. The firm, with over $200 billion in assets, will focus on decentralized finance (DeFi) product offerings. 

Furthermore, the Chainlink network continues to experience heightened activity, with the LINK supply in profit remaining elevated. 

Chainlink and SBI Group in new venture

Chainlink and SBI Group have entered into a new partnership, following the successful delivery of an automated fund administration and transfer agency solution for the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) Project Guardian, alongside UBS Asset Management. 

The Oracle network-financial firm partnership will focus on DeFi use cases, including stablecoins and tokenized stocks, funds, and other real-world assets (RWAs), such as bonds and real estate. To tap into the DeFi world, SBI Group will leverage Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), SmartData (NAV), and Proof of Reserve to unlock secondary market liquidity. 

Yoshitaka Kitao, Representative Director, Chairman, President & CEO of SBI Holdings, stated:

“Chainlink is a natural partner for SBI, complementing our financial footprint with their market-leading interoperability and reliability on-chain. With our combined strengths, we are delighted to be working together on developing groundbreaking, secure, compliance-focused solutions, including powering compliant cross-border transactions using stablecoins, that accelerate the widespread adoption of digital assets in Japan and the region.”

https://x.com/chainlink/status/1959799655212167283

Chainlink on-chain data reflect optimism

Santiment data shows the supply of LINK token in profit (bought at a price lower than the current market value) is at 95.04%, up from 80.57% on August 1. Typically, elevated levels of supply in profit indicate increased investor confidence and an uptrend in motion. 

LINK supply in profit. Source: Santiment

Amid the risk-on sentiment, network activity on Chainlink remains at higher levels compared to the slump from March to July. The daily active addresses maintained an average of 7,797 last week, the highest in 2025. 

Daily active addresses. Source: Santiment

Still, the large-wallet investors, popularly known as whales, offload their holdings, reaching a record low of 539.07 million LINK tokens on August 18. At present, it stands at 539.62 million tokens. 

LINK supply held by whales. Source: Santiment

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

The post Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet has strengthened its Bitcoin position by purchasing an additional 103 BTC for $11.7 million. This latest move brings the company’s total Bitcoin stash to 18,991 BTC. At current market prices, that’s worth around $1.95 billion. The steady accumulation highlights Metaplanet’s growing confidence in Bitcoin as a core asset. With this purchase, the firm continues …
Bitcoin
BTC$112,011.56-2.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10035--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1257-3.23%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/25 13:42
Share
Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

Metaplanet added 103 Bitcoin worth $11.8m on Monday, lifting its total holdings to 18,991 BTC valued at over $2.14b.
NEAR
NEAR$2.558-3.10%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,011.56-2.55%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00671-3.03%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 13:15
Share
3 Things That Could Impact Crypto Markets in Week Ahead

3 Things That Could Impact Crypto Markets in Week Ahead

A busy week lies ahead on the United States economic calendar, with key inflation data due while markets remain buoyed from recent Federal Reserve chair comments.
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/25 12:47
Share

Trending News

More

Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

3 Things That Could Impact Crypto Markets in Week Ahead

PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through 104,000, Ethereum hits $2,400, Coinbase will acquire Deribit for $2.9 billion

Top Performing Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG, SHIB, DOGE, TRON