Chainlink Partners With PublicAI as LINK Price Targets $47 Breakout Move

Chainlink partnered with PublicAI under its BUILD program to power AI-driven markets.

PublicAI Data Hub boasts 2.9 million verified contributors providing skill-validated data for AI training.

LINK trades at $23.75, holding support at $23 while facing resistance near $31.

At the time of writing, LINK is trading at $23.75 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.55 billion and a market cap of $16.15 billion. The price of LINK increased 2.08% in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink Partners With PublicAI for AI Market Innovation

According to Chainlink, PublicAI has partnered with Chainlink Build, gaining access to oracle services and support for developing AI-powered prediction markets and on-chain reputation systems. In its partnership with LINK, PublicAI will reserve a portion of its native coin supply for LINK service providers, including those who stake on the network.

The initiative centers on developing what it calls the “human layer of AI” through its PublicAI Data Hub. The hub already has more than 2.9 million verified contributors who are rewarded for providing skill-validated data. The data is used to train AI systems and support inference models across various use cases.

By adopting LINK Runtime Environment (CRE), PublicAI can enable applications such as reputation and trust scores, real-time risk assessment, and prediction market decisions, which are activated by AI-linked oracle protocols.

LINK Faces Resistance With Strong Upside Potential Ahead

Meanwhile, crypto analysts are watching LINK’s price moves closely. A well-known analyst, More Crypto Online, pointed out that Chainlink’s chart presents one of the cleanest setups in the market. With $23 serving as a strong support area, LINK is currently facing resistance around $31.

If that level is breached, analysts predict the next buy target would be above $47. Technical signals also indicate that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is approaching a major resistance zone, making the next move decisive.

