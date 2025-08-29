Chainlink Partners With US Department Of Commerce To Bring Macroeconomic Data On-Chain

Chainlink and the US Department of Commerce (DOC) announced their collaboration to deliver key government macroeconomic data on-chain, aiming to improve transparency and unlock new use cases for blockchain markets.

Chainlink Brings Economic Data On-Chain

On Thursday, the US Department of Commerce and decentralized oracle provider Chainlink unveiled that they had partnered to bring crucial macroeconomic data on-chain from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

The new Chainlink Data Feeds aim to deliver critical information around key US economic data points, including Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers.

Data on the level and percentage change of Real GDP, PCE Price Index, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers are now available on-chain for consumption. This data will be updated monthly or quarterly as applicable.

Additionally, the data will be available across ten blockchain ecosystems initially, including Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Botanix, Ethereum, Linea, Mantle, Optimism, Sonic, and ZKsync.

The announcement highlighted that bringing the US government data on-chain “unlocks innovative use cases for blockchain markets,” like automated trading strategies, increased composability of tokenized assets, the issuance of new types of digital assets, real-time prediction markets for crowdsourced intelligence, transparent dashboards powered by immutable data, and DeFi protocol risk management based on macroeconomic factors.

“As the industry-standard oracle platform, Chainlink supports one of the largest ecosystems in Web3, leveraging secure data oracles to build advanced onchain applications—making this work a natural step forward in expanding the scope of trusted data available onchain,” Chainlink wrote.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick revealed that the DOC “is going to start issuing its statistics on the blockchain,” adding that the goal is to create a more open and accessible framework for global markets.

Lutnick shared his plan to bring Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on-chain for enhanced transparency and data distribution across US government departments. He also highlighted that the initiative aligned with President Trump’s vision to make America the “crypto capital of the world.”

Institutional Adoption Of Blockchain Technology

This development follows the recent push to integrate blockchain technology into federal institutions. As reported by Bitcoinist, the US House of Representatives passed a bill in June to establish a Blockchain Deployment Program, aiming to develop best practices and explore the adoption of blockchain in multiple areas.

Introduced in February by Republican Representative Kat Cammack, HR 1664, also known as the Deploying American Blockchains Act of 2025, directs the US Secretary of Commerce to lead the national efforts, requiring him to serve as the President’s principal advisor for the deployment, use, application, and competitiveness of blockchain and other DLT, and take the actions necessary to support the US leadership in this sector.

The bill, co-sponsored by Democratic Representative Darren Soto, establishes that the Secretary of Commerce must encourage and improve coordination among Federal agencies for the deployment of these technologies to offer federal support.

It’s worth noting that Chainlink Labs has also met with several key US government officials and regulators to provide policy recommendations aimed at accelerating the growth of the blockchain industry.

Notably, their team had several meetings with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) staff to address core issues on broker-dealer and transfer agency compliance using public blockchain infrastructure.

Moreover, Chainlink’s founder, Sergey Nazarov, recently met with Tim Scott, the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, to discuss the highly anticipated market structure bill and how it could enable the rapid growth of the blockchain industry in the US.