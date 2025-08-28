Chainlink Partners with US Government to Bring Economic Data On-Chain

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/08/28 23:39
U
U$0.009-7.69%
RealLink
REAL$0.05829--%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.21213+6.99%
Movement
MOVE$0.1245+1.21%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.167-21.67%

In a landmark move, Chainlink has partnered with the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) to deliver key macroeconomic data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on-chain. This initiative makes information surrounding Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers, real GDP, and the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index available to developers and protocols within blockchain ecosystems. The data, updated monthly or quarterly, will initially be accessible across ten networks. They include Ethereum, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Botanix, Base, Optimism, Linea, Sonic, Mantle, and ZKsync. Chainlink Expands Use Cases for Blockchain Markets By delivering trusted government statistics on-chain, Chainlink is opening the door to new applications in DeFi and beyond. Potential use cases include automated trading strategies, tokenized asset management, prediction markets, and risk analysis for lending protocols. Developers can now integrate these feeds directly through Chainlink’s infrastructure. This marks a major step toward merging traditional economic data with decentralized markets. It enables greater transparency, efficiency, and real-time responsiveness. Notably, the Chainlink–U.S. government partnership comes after months of speculation about the U.S. government adopting a blockchain network to enhance transparency. The initial secrecy around which chain would be adopted led to multiple rounds of speculation within the crypto community. As a result, the recent announcement has sparked an industry-wide reaction. Reacting to the news, Nate Geraci, president of ETFStore, remarked that the crypto ecosystem is evolving faster than many can keep pace with. https://twitter.com/NateGeraci/status/1961071332889710597 Chainlink's native token, LINK, is fast benefiting from the momentum. The coin has surged 5% at press time, despite a largely stagnant crypto market. Strengthening Ties with US Regulators Meanwhile, this partnership builds on Chainlink’s engagement with U.S. policymakers. In recent years, the project has collaborated with the SEC and participated in high-level discussions with lawmakers, including Senator Tim Scott and the President’s Working Group on Digital Assets. Chainlink’s role was also recognized during the signing of the GENIUS Act—the landmark federal framework for stablecoins—where co-founder Sergey Nazarov joined government and industry leaders. Priding itself as the industry-standard oracle provider, Chainlink said it secures billions in value across DeFi and has partnered with institutions such as SWIFT, Fidelity International, and UBS. With the DOC collaboration, Chainlink is now further showing how oracles can serve as critical infrastructure for connecting government data with blockchain markets. This move marks a major advancement in on-chain innovation. It also shows growing recognition of blockchain’s role in financial infrastructure at the highest levels of government.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

PANews reported on June 27 that according to an official announcement, French listed company Crypto Blockchain Industries announced that it will implement a non-dilutive shareholder loan of up to 20
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0725+3.71%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 14:44
Share
Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analysts believe Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading below its fair value as its price volatility falls to historic lows, narrowing the asset's risk-read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,239.24+0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10263+1.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:22
Share
The truth behind the data: the capital battle between consumer applications and infrastructure

The truth behind the data: the capital battle between consumer applications and infrastructure

The funding structure in the Web3 space has long been dominated by a common assumption: infrastructure projects deserve more capital support.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10263+1.65%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1682+8.58%
Share
PANews2025/04/10 15:35
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

The truth behind the data: the capital battle between consumer applications and infrastructure

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon