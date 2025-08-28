Chainlink Partners with US Government to Bring Economic Data On-Chain

In a landmark move, Chainlink has partnered with the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) to deliver key macroeconomic data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on-chain. This initiative makes information surrounding Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers, real GDP, and the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index available to developers and protocols within blockchain ecosystems. The data, updated monthly or quarterly, will initially be accessible across ten networks. They include Ethereum, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Botanix, Base, Optimism, Linea, Sonic, Mantle, and ZKsync. Chainlink Expands Use Cases for Blockchain Markets By delivering trusted government statistics on-chain, Chainlink is opening the door to new applications in DeFi and beyond. Potential use cases include automated trading strategies, tokenized asset management, prediction markets, and risk analysis for lending protocols. Developers can now integrate these feeds directly through Chainlink’s infrastructure. This marks a major step toward merging traditional economic data with decentralized markets. It enables greater transparency, efficiency, and real-time responsiveness. Notably, the Chainlink–U.S. government partnership comes after months of speculation about the U.S. government adopting a blockchain network to enhance transparency. The initial secrecy around which chain would be adopted led to multiple rounds of speculation within the crypto community. As a result, the recent announcement has sparked an industry-wide reaction. Reacting to the news, Nate Geraci, president of ETFStore, remarked that the crypto ecosystem is evolving faster than many can keep pace with. https://twitter.com/NateGeraci/status/1961071332889710597 Chainlink's native token, LINK, is fast benefiting from the momentum. The coin has surged 5% at press time, despite a largely stagnant crypto market. Strengthening Ties with US Regulators Meanwhile, this partnership builds on Chainlink’s engagement with U.S. policymakers. In recent years, the project has collaborated with the SEC and participated in high-level discussions with lawmakers, including Senator Tim Scott and the President’s Working Group on Digital Assets. Chainlink’s role was also recognized during the signing of the GENIUS Act—the landmark federal framework for stablecoins—where co-founder Sergey Nazarov joined government and industry leaders. Priding itself as the industry-standard oracle provider, Chainlink said it secures billions in value across DeFi and has partnered with institutions such as SWIFT, Fidelity International, and UBS. With the DOC collaboration, Chainlink is now further showing how oracles can serve as critical infrastructure for connecting government data with blockchain markets. This move marks a major advancement in on-chain innovation. It also shows growing recognition of blockchain’s role in financial infrastructure at the highest levels of government.