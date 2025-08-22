Chainlink Price Prediction – Analyst Projects $73 Rally Amid ISO 27001 & SOC 2 Certification

Chainlink price has been on an upward trend and is currently back to a critical point in its long-term chart. The token has been performing well despite the mixed conditions in the wider crypto market. As a result, this strength has seen it test a key resistance trendline. This test has been a key area where a breakthrough can open up the door to higher valuations. The question is whether LINK will be able to break through this barrier and continue its rally or another rejection is approaching.

Chainlink Price Nears Breakout Point After Years of Resistance

Chainlink price is once again trying to break the descending resistance line that has limited growth since 2021. According to an analyst on X Platform, a break above this level would be a significant change in the long-term price structure of LINK.

The analyst has pointed out that the next target is at $73 which would be a new all-time high. The previous consolidation between $8 and $10 established the basis of the current rally and will be a key area of support. A successful breakout at this point could strengthen confidence in the token’s ability to push higher.

The chart also indicates a trend of higher lows forming below the resistance line. This is commonly observed when there is a gradual accumulation of demand before a breakout.

LINK/USDT 3-Day Chart (Source: X/

Buyers are getting into positions earlier in each dip, creating consistent pressure against the ceiling. Pullbacks are still possible along the way, but the larger structure is biased to the upside.

A breakout above this long-term resistance would be a strong indication of newfound strength. This could eventually define a more optimistic outlook for Chainlink price prediction 2025.

Chainlink Bolsters Adoption With ISO 27001, SOC 2, and Expanding Reserves

Chainlink has also achieved significant developments outside of price action. It is now the first oracle platform to be ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certified. This means that its services are proven to be secure and reliable as per the international standards.

The recognition is important to institutions and governments that are considering tokenization, as it provides them with a trusted framework to adopt. By meeting these standards, Chainlink has become a trusted partner in large-scale financial and enterprise integrations.

Besides, Chainlink gave an update on its recently launched reserve. The reserve has since increased to 150,770 LINK following the most recent addition of 41,105 LINK. The Reserve is intended to facilitate long-term growth and sustainability to the ecosystem. It serves as a protection as adoption grows. It also strengthens the project’s emphasis on stability rather than immediate profitability.

Together, the compliance milestone and the reserve highlight Chainlink’s strategy of combining trust, sustainability, and adoption. Overall, these factors strengthen the long-term outlook for Chainlink price.

To conclude, Chainlink price is approaching a decisive moment where its price action and ecosystem strength align. The chart structure, with consistent higher lows pressing against resistance, strongly supports the case for an imminent breakout. Combined with the confidence gained from ISO 27001 compliance and the steady growth of its Reserve, LINK has the backing it needs to extend higher.