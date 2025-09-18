Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK ‘Rose Too Fast’ Claim Experts As Layer Brett Surges Up The Crypto Rankings

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/18 21:30
Chainlink price predictions have become a hot topic after LINK’s rapid rally, with analysts cautioning the token may have risen too fast and could be due for a short-term pullback. While traders weigh the risks of a cooldown, momentum is building elsewhere. 

Layer Brett’s presale has already raised over $3.7 million, attracting thousands of holders and quickly rising in the crypto rankings as a potential breakout contender.

Layer Brett surges up the crypto rankings

Layer Brett is quickly making its mark as one of the most talked-about presales in 2025. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it delivers lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and highly scalable infrastructure. By leveraging the most secure smart contract blockchain in cryptocurrency, it provides investors with a rare combination of speed, security, and efficiency.

One of the strongest drivers of Layer Brett’s growth is staking. Early participants can currently earn APY rewards above 690%, though these rates gradually decline as more users stake—building urgency for those who want maximum returns. This mechanism strengthens long-term value and rewards early adopters with significant upside.

The project also adds layers of trust and excitement through a $1 million giveaway for presale buyers, a successful Coinsult audit, and fully decentralized, no-KYC control. These features distinguish Layer Brett from the flood of typical meme tokens, providing it with both utility and explosive growth potential that appeals to serious investors.

Here are some features driving $LBRETT’s hype among investors:

  • Backed by a $1 million giveaway to drive presale adoption.
  • Completed a Coinsult audit, adding security and trust.
  • Blends meme culture with blockchain utility, attracting diverse communities.
  • Early staking rewards offering 690% APY, rewarding early adopters.

The presale is currently live at just $0.0058 per token, already attracting thousands of holders and raising more than $3.7 million. With this early momentum and a rapidly expanding community, Layer Brett is climbing the rankings fast and positioning itself as one of the best cryptos to invest in for 2025.

Chainlink expands into institutional finance with rapid growth

Chainlink (LINK) is currently trading at $23.08, continuing to cement itself as the backbone of blockchain infrastructure through significant partnerships that push it deeper into real-world finance.

The oracle network has joined forces with UBS to automate on-chain fund operations, signaling strong adoption from traditional banking. At the same time, collaborations with 21X on Polygon and Polymarket highlight Chainlink’s ability to power tokenized securities and prediction markets through secure, low-latency data feeds.

The Chainlink chart suggests consolidation around $22–$24 before the next breakout phase, especially as investors digest the rapid rally. In the medium term, Chainlink’s price prediction suggests a retest of $27 if momentum returns. 

However, for long-term holders, the expanding utility and partnerships strengthen the case for higher valuations, with many predictions indicating potential moves above $30 once the current correction stabilizes.

Layer Brett positioned to outperform Chainlink

While experts caution that Chainlink may have risen too fast and could face short-term corrections, Layer Brett is building momentum from the ground up. 

With over $3.7 million raised, a rapidly expanding community, and powerful staking rewards, the project offers more substantial upside potential. Many investors believe Layer Brett is set to outperform Chainlink in 2025 and beyond.

 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
