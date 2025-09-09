Chainlink Price Prediction Suggests Limited Upside While Funds Quietly Position in Rollblock For 25x Potential

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 20:22
Threshold
T$0.01648+2.04%
RealLink
REAL$0.06163+0.21%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.85+4.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10041+1.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01301+1.00%
Crypto News

Chainlink’s recent government partnership should have been the kind of headline to light up the charts. Instead, LINK is still struggling to escape its correction phase, leaving traders ready to exit.

Meanwhile, a new GameFi contender is stealing both headlines and investors from established tokens. Could Rollblock be setting up for the kind of rally Chainlink couldn’t deliver?

Rollblock (RBLK) Evolves from Hidden Gem to Market Favorite

In 2024, Rollblock was just an under-the-radar presale token. Fast forward to 2025, and it has become one of the most talked-about names in crypto – not because of hype, but because of verifiable growth and adoption.

The numbers back this up: Rollblock raised over $11.6 million in presale, processed more than $15 million in wagers, and has 50,000+ active players already using the live iGaming hub. That combination of capital inflow and real-world traction is why institutional funds and retail investors alike are rotating into Rollblock now.

What makes Rollblock stand out is its multi-layered value creation.

The deflationary tokenomics ensure that adoption directly strengthens the native RBLK token. Each week, platform revenue funds buybacks of RBLK from the open market, with 60% burned forever and 40% distributed to stakers, producing up to 30% APY.

Beyond tokenomics, Rollblock brings entertainment to crypto at scale. Built on Ethereum, it delivers a secure and provably fair iGaming ecosystem with 12,000+ titles and a sportsbook covering the world’s biggest leagues.

Add in instant onboarding via Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay and 50+ crypto assets, and the path to skyrocketing adoption becomes clear.

For investors, the case is simple: Rollblock is one of the few tokens where activity itself fuels appreciation and income, giving it a sharper growth trajectory than projects relying solely on speculation.

Here’s why investors are paying attention to Rollblock right now:

  • Presale price locked in at $0.068 in current round
  • Already proven adoption before exchange listings
  • Scarcity-driven supply capped at 1 billion tokens
  • Analysts forecasting 25x potential by 2026

Chainlink (LINK) Fails to Ignite Investor Interest with US Government Partnership

Chainlink is stuck in a correction phase, with the LINK price down 15% from its August peak of $27. Although the US Commerce Department recently announced a partnership with Chainlink to publish official economic data, Chainlink’s price action has not reflected immediate optimism.

From a technical standpoint, Chainlink is facing resistance at the $23.10 – $23.16 range, with bearish pressure forming lower highs and lower lows amid the broader market consolidation. Traders are closely watching the $22 support level to determine whether the next move will be upward or downward.

The latest Chainlink price prediction suggests a decline to $21.87 before a potential recovery toward the $25.41 medium-term target. If selling pressure intensifies, the Chainlink price could drop as low as $15.43 in coming weeks.

Rollblock vs. Chainlink Price Prediction

Chainlink’s inability to capitalize on its U.S. Commerce Department partnership has raised concerns about its near-term growth ceiling. If even a deal of that scale fails to ignite momentum, short-term upside for LINK appears limited, with price still ranging around $22 support and downside targets as low as $15 in play.

Rollblock, by contrast, isn’t battling to prove relevance – it’s already securing inflows from both whales and retail as its adoption metrics continue to climb.

Where LINK is consolidating despite major news, RBLK is building momentum off real traction, putting it in a position to deliver the kind of breakout investors hoped to see in Chainlink.

The comparison is sharp: one token leaning on partnerships to regain momentum, another accelerating through verified adoption. For traders looking for a strong bet in Q4, Rollblock could be the ideal low cap crypto gem.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/chainlink-price-prediction-suggests-limited-upside-while-funds-quietly-position-in-rollblock-for-25x-potential/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

PANews reported on September 9th that according to Bloomberg, US Republican Senator Zachary Nunn called on the federal government to investigate Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturers Bitmain and Cango Inc., claiming their growing US operations could pose a national security risk. Nunn noted that Bitmain and Cango "appear to be expanding their US operations through complex ownership structures and financing arrangements, with potential lack of transparency for regulators and the public." Representatives from both Bitmain and Cango responded by stating that they strictly abide by all US laws and have no ties to any government or state-owned enterprise. Bitmain stated that it was aware of rumors regarding its planned acquisition of Cango, but that "these rumors are completely untrue." It also denied exploring direct ownership of US power plants and called the suggestion that its mining equipment could impact infrastructure "unfounded." Cango stated that it does not comment on "market rumors" or potential mergers and acquisitions. Nunn requested an investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency panel chaired by Bessent. The panel reviews national security risks posed by foreign companies entering the U.S. market. Nunn urged CFIUS to investigate several specific allegations, including "potential ties" between Cango and foreign government actors, Bitmain's "potential acquisition" of Cango, and Cango's electricity use in the United States. Nunn serves on a congressional subcommittee that examines U.S.-China competition in the defense, technology, and economic sectors.
Union
U$0.00974-1.81%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005899+25.45%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06306-3.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 20:42
Share
Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01304+0.69%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1502+19.11%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.082-13.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:14
Share
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.2971-0.41%
MAY
MAY$0.04256+2.77%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Vietnam Embarks on Five-Year Crypto Trading Pilot Program

Sources: Stablecoin issuer Figure plans to increase IPO size and pricing range