The post Chainlink Proof of Reserve adopted by Crypto Finance for asset verification appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Crypto Finance, owned by Deutsche Börse, integrated Chainlink Proof of Reserve for transparent on-chain verification of assets. The solution allows real-time, public reserve data for nxtAssets’ physically backed Ethereum and Bitcoin ETPs on Arbitrum via Chainlink oracles. Crypto Finance, a Frankfurt-based digital asset solutions provider owned by Deutsche Börse, today integrated Chainlink Proof of Reserve to enable on-chain verification of custodied assets for exchange-traded products. The integration allows nxtAssets’ physically backed Ethereum and Bitcoin ETPs to display reserve data publicly through Chainlink’s oracle network on Arbitrum. The system uses Chainlink Runtime Environment to publish real-time custody information accessible to issuers, custodians and exchanges. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/chainlink-proof-of-reserve-crypto-finance-asset-verification/ The post Chainlink Proof of Reserve adopted by Crypto Finance for asset verification appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Crypto Finance, owned by Deutsche Börse, integrated Chainlink Proof of Reserve for transparent on-chain verification of assets. The solution allows real-time, public reserve data for nxtAssets’ physically backed Ethereum and Bitcoin ETPs on Arbitrum via Chainlink oracles. Crypto Finance, a Frankfurt-based digital asset solutions provider owned by Deutsche Börse, today integrated Chainlink Proof of Reserve to enable on-chain verification of custodied assets for exchange-traded products. The integration allows nxtAssets’ physically backed Ethereum and Bitcoin ETPs to display reserve data publicly through Chainlink’s oracle network on Arbitrum. The system uses Chainlink Runtime Environment to publish real-time custody information accessible to issuers, custodians and exchanges. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/chainlink-proof-of-reserve-crypto-finance-asset-verification/