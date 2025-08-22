Chainlink Reserve Lifts Holdings to 150,770 LINK After US$1 Million Purchase

Chainlink said its recently created Chainlink Reserve acquired an additional 41,105

Chainlink said its recently created Chainlink Reserve acquired an additional 41,105.84 LINK tokens on 21 Aug., lifting the reserve’s holdings to 150,770.02 LINK. At the current average purchase price of US$21.34, the reserve is valued at roughly US$3.8 million.

About 90 percent of the latest purchase was financed by swapping the stablecoin USDC for LINK on the decentralized exchange Uniswap, while the remaining 10 percent came from user-generated fees, according to project disclosures. The reserve, launched three weeks ago, is intended to support the oracle network’s long-term development and sustainability.

