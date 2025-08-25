Chainlink, SBI Group partner to boost digital asset adoption

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 14:04
RealLink
REAL$0.05896+4.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10072+0.42%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21941-2.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02032-1.61%
Chainlink
LINK$25.06-2.33%

Chainlink and Japan’s SBI Group have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate institutional adoption of blockchain-based financial products across global markets.

Summary

  • SBI and Chainlink partner to advance tokenized assets in Japan and APAC.
  • CCIP to enable cross-chain RWAs, PvP settlements, and stablecoin transparency.
  • SBI cited strong demand for tokenized securities, with 76% of surveyed institutions planning to invest despite infrastructure gaps.

According to an Aug. 25 press release, SBI, one of Japan’s largest financial conglomerates with more than $200 billion in assets, will work with Chainlink (LINK) to roll out institutional-grade infrastructure for tokenized assets.

The partnership builds on growing demand in Japan. 76% of financial institutions surveyed by SBI Digital Asset Holdings stated they intend to invest in tokenized securities due to cost savings and efficiency improvements.

Fixing adoption barrier using Chainkink

The absence of scalable, secure, and compliant infrastructure has been a significant obstacle despite growing interest. By utilizing Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol, the partnership seeks to unlock cross-chain tokenized real-world assets including bonds and real estate.

Additionally, the integration will increase liquidity, facilitate more effective fund administration, and bring fund net asset value data onchain.

The partnership will also use Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve to ensure stablecoin reserve transparency while investigating new settlement techniques, such as payment versus payment for foreign exchange and cross-border transactions.

Expanding SBI and Chainlink partnership

Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov said SBI’s adoption of the protocol validates its role as the standard for secure and compliant institutional transactions. SBI chief executive officer Yoshitaka Kitao added that the partnership combines Chainlink’s leading interoperability solutions with SBI’s financial expertise to drive mainstream adoption.

The two companies have previously worked together. Under Singapore’s Project Guardian, SBI Digital Markets, Chainlink, and UBS Asset Management tested automated fund administration in 2023, demonstrating early success in use cases for tokenized funds.

The SBI deal boosts Chainlink’s position in Asia’s rapidly expanding digital asset ecosystem, where it is already used by major financial players like Swift, Euroclear, and Fidelity. For SBI, the move strengthens its commitment to building a global blockchain-powered financial infrastructure.

Source: https://crypto.news/chainlink-sbi-group-tokenized-assets-japan-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

The intelligent agent is like a digital assistant that can remember its interactions with users. It can perfectly demonstrate the three core characteristics of NFT: exclusivity, improvability and property traceability.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10061+0.17%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4596-4.60%
Wink
LIKE$0.012227-4.28%
Share
PANews2025/03/27 13:40
Share
Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

PENDLE is currently trading at $5.73, reflecting a 4.89% decline. The circulating supply is 167,719,000 PENDLE, giving it a market capitalization of $998.9 million. Despite the recent dip, the token has shown resilience, attracting attention from investors seeking DeFi opportunities. Since the last seven days, Pendle has gained 6.21%, showing immense buying momentum. Its current […]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001694-2.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01316-4.22%
Pendle
PENDLE$5.5-7.71%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/25 15:00
Share
Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-btc-market-narrative-shift/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,584.63-2.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020329-1.56%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4237-2.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 15:08
Share

Trending News

More

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.