Chainlink Teams Up with Taiko to Power Institutional-Grade DeFi on Ethereum

TLDR:

Chainlink Data Streams is now the official oracle provider for Taiko, supporting faster, secure market data delivery.

Developers can build lending, derivatives, and other DeFi protocols on Taiko using Chainlink’s high-quality data feeds.

Taiko’s Ethereum-based rollup ensures decentralization by using L1 validators for transaction sequencing.

Chainlink’s tech has already secured over $100B in DeFi and processed more than $25T in onchain volume.



The Taiko ecosystem has got a serious upgrade. Chainlink Data Streams is now live on Taiko Alethia, officially powering its oracle infrastructure. This move is designed to speed up DeFi development and bring secure, real-time market data to the network.

Developers on Taiko can now tap into sub-second price feeds to build lending protocols, derivatives platforms, and other onchain applications.

Chainlink Data Streams Becomes Taiko’s Oracle Backbone

Taiko Labs said the integration makes Chainlink the official oracle infrastructure across its ecosystem. The setup delivers highly granular market data directly to the rollup, enabling better pricing and risk management for DeFi protocols.

According to the announcement, this data will also include liquidity-weighted bid-ask spreads and flexible reporting formats. These technical features allow developers to create more sophisticated and secure financial products.

As a based rollup, Taiko uses Ethereum mainnet validators for sequencing transactions. This ensures decentralization and protection against censorship. Chainlink’s infrastructure fits into this model by offering reliable data without sacrificing speed.

The combined design is meant to make Taiko a strong contender for developers seeking Ethereum alignment with faster throughput.

Taiko Eyes Institutional-Grade Applications

Taiko COO Joaquin Mendes said this step gives the network what it needs to attract institutional players.

By having trusted, tamper-proof data feeds, the ecosystem can support tokenized assets and advanced financial use cases. This opens the door for smart contract platforms targeting enterprise adoption.

Chainlink Labs Chief Business Officer Johann Eid added that the solution is already trusted to secure over $100 billion across DeFi. With the integration now live, Taiko developers gain access to the same battle-tested infrastructure used by leading protocols.

The collaboration could accelerate the launch of new products on Taiko and help expand Ethereum’s overall DeFi footprint.

Taiko Labs confirmed that macroeconomic data from sources like the U.S. Department of Commerce will soon be available through Chainlink feeds on its network. This would allow developers to build more data-driven financial contracts, expanding what can be created on-chain.

The post Chainlink Teams Up with Taiko to Power Institutional-Grade DeFi on Ethereum appeared first on Blockonomi.