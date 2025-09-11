Chainlink to Bring More Trump Admin Agencies On-Chain—With Eye on Aiding Elections

By: Coinstats
2025/09/11 03:22
Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov said the partnerships will build trust with the U.S. government, and could one day lead to bigger initiatives—including on-chain voting in federal elections.
SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has been vocal in his support of digital assets but his agency continues to punt on many ETFs.
Fuller allegedly ran a crypto investment company called Privvy Investments, and used investor funds on personal purchases.
A Texas bankruptcy court has slammed the door on Nathan Fuller, denying his discharge in a landmark move. His attempt to use Chapter 7 to erase debts from an exposed crypto Ponzi scheme backfired, setting a powerful precedent. According to…
