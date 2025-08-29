Chainlink to Host US Government’s Economic Data, Price Reacts

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 10:11

Decentralized oracle service provider Chainlink (LINK) has made several headlines in recent times, which has helped trigger a massive price rebound. In a recent announcement, the protocol confirmed it has now partnered with the United States Department of Commerce. The deal will see Oracle bring macroeconomic data on-chain.

Macro data to go on-chain

Per the update, Chainlink will deploy new feeds that will help deliver the right data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. 

This move has a major incentive for the broader blockchain industry. Besides helping to design functional trading strategies, it can also help in the design of DeFi protocol risk management riding on macroeconomic factors.

You Might Also Like

Among the U.S. Government data that will be accessible are the real GDP level, the GDP percentage change, the PCE price index and sales records, among others.

It is not uncommon for Chainlink to secure active partnerships with crypto and mainstream entities. As reported earlier by U.Today, Chainlink is helping Shiba Inu maintain its deflationary status in a recent partnership update.

With an active role in the evolution of blockchain, institutions are beginning to explore Chainlink as a treasury reserve asset. Nasdaq-listed Caliber just revealed its LINK strategy, in what may become the first of many.

Chainlink price in spotlight

Following the U.S. government partnership announcement, the Chainlink price broke past a short-term resistance level in a long-awaited rebound push.

You Might Also Like

As of press time, Chainlink’s price was changing hands for $25.56, up by 4.18% in the past 24 hours. The token has maintained an uptick on different time frames with a registered 18.44% in the year-to-date (YTD) period.

Known to jump in correlation with Ethereum, the Chainlink price is on track to reclaim the $30 price mark. With the global and national focus on Chainlink as an oracle and LINK as a treasury asset, attaining this level is likely in the midterm.

Amid positive LINK whale activities, the market is keenly looking at what’s next for the Chainlink price.

Source: https://u.today/chainlink-to-host-us-governments-economic-data-price-reacts

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00787+16.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/xrp-etf-buzz-builds-magacoin-finance-presale-gains-trader-momentum/
XRP
XRP$2.9118-3.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018913+3.72%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02775--%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 10:14
Share
Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound

Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound

The recent crypto crash continued on Monday, June 23, as investors embraced a risk-off sentiment amid an ongoing geopolitical crisis. Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $101,000, up from Sunday’s low of $98,230, while Ethereum (ETH) rose to $2,250.  Total liquidations…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,411.24-1.44%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MAY
MAY$0.04516+3.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 20:56
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound

Which Layer 1 Will Win Back Investor Trust — Cardano or Avalanche in the 2025 Cycle?

BullZilla Presale Joins Shiba Inu and Bonk as the Top New Meme Coin to Invest in Now