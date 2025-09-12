Chainlink, UBS, DigiFT launch Hong Kong pilot for automated tokenization fund

The companies say the pilot will test a blockchain infrastructure aimed at automating the distribution, settlement and management of tokenized products in Hong Kong.

Chainlink, a blockchain oracle provider, and UBS, a $5.9 trillion asset manager, have partnered with DigiFT for a pilot study to automate real-world tokenization funds. This feature could eliminate manual errors, according to the companies.

If successful, the study could have implications for RWA tokenization in Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China.

According to the announcement, the three groups are “developing a regulated blockchain-based infrastructure designed to automate and streamline the distribution, settlement, and lifecycle management of tokenized products [...].”

