The crypto market is buzzing again. Chainlink has delivered its strongest rally since 2021, climbing over 82% this quarter and putting investors on high alert. With analysts eyeing a cup-and-handle breakout that could push LINK toward $100, the market is experiencing fresh FOMO that hasn't been felt in years. Yet, while Chainlink dominates headlines, another

Chainlink’s Best Rally Since 2021 Sparks Market FOMO, but BlockchainFX Steals Spotlight as the Top Crypto Presale

By: Coinstats
2025/09/21 01:30
The crypto market is buzzing again. Chainlink has delivered its strongest rally since 2021, climbing over 82% this quarter and putting investors on high alert. With analysts eyeing a cup-and-handle breakout that could push LINK toward $100, the market is experiencing fresh FOMO that hasn’t been felt in years. Yet, while Chainlink dominates headlines, another
OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

According to PANews on September 18th, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT reported that OpenVPP allegedly falsely claimed a partnership with US electric utility Commonwealth Edison ( ComEd ). ComEd responded, stating, "We have not partnered with them and have no intention of doing so."
PANews2025/09/19 00:00
Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Solana (SOL) is surging as a leading crypto contender, demonstrating unstoppable momentum that commands attention. According to market analyst Adex Crypt, Solana is breaking key technical patterns, drawing massive stablecoin inflows, and driving billions in decentralized finance (DeFi) through the adoption of new Decentralized Autonomous Tokens (DATs). Record stablecoin inflows into Solana, led by USDC […]
Coinstats2025/09/21 02:16
Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
