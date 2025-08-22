Chainlink’s Unprecedented Feat: ISO 27001, SOC 2 Compliance Achieved

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/22 14:00
Chainlink
Decentralized oracle provider, Chainlink (LINK), has made significant progress in terms of regulation by becoming the first oracle platform to achieve both ISO 27001 and SOC 2 compliance, enhancing the protocol’s security standards.

How Chainlink’s Certifications Enhance Its Oracle Services

The announcement detailed that the compliance assessments encompass Chainlink Data Feeds—particularly focused on Price Feeds and SmartData, including Proof of Reserve and Net Asset Value (NAV)—as well as the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP).

By achieving these certifications, Chainlink sets a new benchmark for data and interoperability oracle platforms within the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

Chainlink’s dominance in the oracle market is evident; it currently holds approximately 68% of the total value secured (TVS) in DeFi, which translates to over $90 billion in secured assets. 

However, given the recent achievement of compliance standards, it is expected further adoption and usage of the protocol, as well as demand for LINK tokens, not only from retail, but also from institutional investors.

Chainlink’s interoperability standard is also gaining traction among financial institutions and asset issuers, such as Swift and UBS, marking a significant step towards bridging traditional finance and blockchain technology.

The ISO 27001 certification confirms that Chainlink has established a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS) that governs the infrastructure, development, operations, and security of its services. 

Meanwhile, the SOC 2 Type 1 attestation validates that Chainlink has implemented a robust set of security and operational controls, ensuring reliable and compliant oracle services designed to safeguard both the organization and its clients.

Leveraging US Crypto Regulations

The timing of these certifications is ideal for the protocol, as the regulatory landscape in the US is seeing a major shift under President Donald Trump’s administration and its pro-crypto vision. 

With the recent passage of key crypto bills, including the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act, experts assert that Chainlink is well-positioned to capitalize on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) and the adoption of blockchain technology by institutions.

Market analysis firm Birb Nest underscores that no other project provides such a comprehensive suite of services in the crypto market, positioning Chainlink as the essential link between traditional finance and blockchain economies.

Major financial institutions, including J.P. Morgan, Mastercard, and Fidelity, have publicly acknowledged their collaboration with Chainlink technology, signaling widespread adoption.

The firm notes that as institutions increasingly adopt blockchain technology, the demand for secure data, interoperability, compliance, privacy, and integration with legacy systems will only grow. Interestingly, Chainlink is set to stand out as the only unified and modular platform capable of delivering these needs at scale.

Chainlink

As a result of the excitement surrounding the protocol’s potential, LINK has been the top performer of the market with a nearly 9% surge on the weekly time frame. 

Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) on the other hand, record losses of 8% and 5% during the same period. When writing, the token trades at $25, 52% below its all-time high of $52.

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com

