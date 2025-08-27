Chan Ho-lim: We will explore tokenization methods for ETFs already listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to further attract investor participation

PANews reported on August 27th that according to Zhitong Finance, at the inaugural ceremony of the Hong Kong Digital Asset Listed Companies Association, Chan Ho-lim, Deputy Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, stated that in terms of tokenized products, the Hong Kong SAR government has been actively issuing green bonds annually for three years and plans to regularize the issuance of such bonds in the future. The government will also explore the application of tokenization in various fields, such as renewable energy. Furthermore, the Hong Kong SAR government will take measures to explore tokenization for ETFs already listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to further attract investor participation.