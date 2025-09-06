Chances for a September Rate Cut Surge to 90.4% After Weak Jobs Report

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 17:02
Threshold
T$0.01581-1.18%
Movement
MOVE$0.1161-0.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017128+6.23%
Wink
LIKE$0.010785-2.39%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002528-4.16%
  • There is a 9.6% chance the Fed could pull the trigger on a 50 bps cut, a shift prompted by the unexpectedly weak August job data.
  • Job growth slowed notably in August, with only 22,000 positions added against a forecast of 75,000.
  • Many, including the crypto analyst Ash Crypto, believe that rate cuts in September are confirmed.

The CME FedWatch Tool now signals a 90.4% probability of a 25 bps (basis points) rate cut in September. Additionally, there is a 9.6% chance the Fed could pull the trigger on a 50 bps cut, a shift prompted by the unexpectedly weak August job data.

Job growth slowed notably last month, with only 22,000 positions added against a forecast of 75,000. Furthermore, June’s figures were revised downward to a net loss, indicating a softening labor market. The unemployment rate climbed to 4.3%, which is a high not seen since October 2021.

As a result, Bank of America updated its prediction to expect two rate cuts in 2025, one in September and another in December. Many, including the crypto analyst Ash Crypto, believe that rate cuts in September are confirmed.

In August, market voices like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have called for aggressive cuts, possibly up to 50 bps, but analysts caution that such a move might appear panicky if inflation isn’t firmly under control. The current consensus is that the 50 bps cut is unlikely, but the 25 bps one might very well happen soon.

Related: For Crypto, a 25 Bps Rate Cut is Now the Baseline Expectation for September

The report also showed that the S&P 500 is hitting record highs, driven by dovish Fed expectations and economic data. On the other hand, there was a sharp decline in Treasury yields, which likely points to the market’s increasing conviction that interest rate cuts are imminent.

Fed signals versus market expectations

With the jobs report out and a probable rate cut, investors are now turning their attention to how a rate cut will shape broader markets. Declines in interest rates typically stimulate stock market performance, simultaneously weakening the US dollar and bolstering the appeal of gold and higher-risk investments such as cryptocurrencies.

However, analysts also warn that if the Fed cuts too aggressively while inflation remains sticky, it could backfire, triggering volatility. Fed officials are expected to give clearer guidance in the coming weeks, but for now, traders and crypto enthusiasts are positioning their assets around the likelihood of September’s cut, with eyes set on December for potential follow-up easing.

Related: FOMC Meeting: Why a September Rate Cut Looks Likely – And What Could Stop It

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/chances-for-a-september-rate-cut-surge-to-90-4-after-weak-jobs-report/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

PANews reported on September 6 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 73 ETH (approximately US$314,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 264,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 155,000 ETHFI were destroyed and approximately 108,000 ETHFI were distributed to sETHFI holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0125-2.34%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.1447-0.61%
Ethereum
ETH$4,295.63-2.80%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:38
Share
Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump took action on Friday to exempt graphite, tungsten, uranium, gold bars and other metals from his country's tariffs, while imposing tariffs on silicone products. According to the executive order issued on Friday, these changes will take effect on Monday. Trump's directive may also accelerate the implementation of customized trade agreements between the United States and other countries, making it easier for Washington to cancel tariffs on aircraft parts, generic drugs, and some specific products that cannot be grown, mined or naturally produced domestically (such as special spices, coffee and some rare metals). The president's order stated that these changes were made based on the advice of US officials. According to the measure, "These modifications are necessary and appropriate to respond to the national emergency declared by Trump in April when he first implemented national-level tariffs."
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.322-0.71%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005977-1.77%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05409-0.87%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:45
Share
A newly created wallet withdrew $5.16 million worth of UNI tokens from Coinbase

A newly created wallet withdrew $5.16 million worth of UNI tokens from Coinbase

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet withdrew 728,162 UNI (worth US$5.16 million) from Coinbase.
UNISWAP
UNI$9.296-2.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1351+30.91%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02631+0.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 09:21
Share

Trending News

More

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

A newly created wallet withdrew $5.16 million worth of UNI tokens from Coinbase

Coinbase CEO: The company is buying more Bitcoin every week

ALT5 Sigma reveals WLFI token holdings have increased to over 7.28 billion