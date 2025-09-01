Chappell Roan’s Half-Decade-Old Single Beats Her Breakout Smash

Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” celebrates 26 weeks on the Adult Contemporary chart, surpassing “Good Luck, Babe!” as her longest-running hit on the radio tally. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Chappell Roan performs onstage during Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)
Chappell Roan made a name for herself with her breakout smash “Good Luck, Babe!” The tune, which is not attached to a full-length and which was actually released after she began promoting her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, turned out to be the smash that made her a superstar. The success of “Good Luck, Babe!” introduced Roan to millions, and following its success, several tracks from her debut album became commercially successful as well.
For quite some time, “Good Luck, Babe!” stood as Roan’s biggest hit and her longest-running win on the Billboard charts, but as more time passes, some of her newer tunes rise even higher, while an older cut changes her longevity track record.
“Pink Pony Club” Beats “Good Luck, Babe!”
“Good Luck, Babe!” no longer appears on any U.S.-based Billboard ranking, while “Pink Pony Club” remains a hit on pop radio charts. On the Adult Contemporary roster, “Pink Pony Club” has now spent 26 weeks rising and falling, or exactly half a year.
Half a Year on the Radio Chart
This frame, “Pink Pony Club” holds at No. 14 as it celebrates 26 turns on the Adult Contemporary ranking, one of three pop radio tallies published by Billboard each week. The tune now stands as Roan’s longest-running success on the Adult Contemporary chart. Just days ago, it was matched with “Good Luck, Babe!” at 25 stays on the list.
“Pink Pony Club” Missed the Top 10 by One Space
Some time ago, “Pink Pony Club” also became Roan’s biggest hit on the Adult Contemporary chart. Throughout her career, she’s only sent three tracks to the airplay roster, and “Pink Pony Club” peaked at No. 11. That beats the No. 17 high point “Good Luck, Babe!” managed in September 2024. “Hot to Go!,” another track taken from The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, only made it to No. 27 for a single turn.
“Pink Pony Club” Remains a Pop Radio Smash
Even after so many months as a radio favorite, “Pink Pony Club” is still one of the biggest smashes at pop radio stations throughout the U.S. Its No. 14 placement on the Adult Contemporary list is actually the lowest among the three pop-only rosters. “Pink Pony Club” rises two spaces to No. 11 on the Pop Airplay chart and declines by the same number of rungs on the Adult Pop Airplay list. On that latter roster, Roan only dips to No. 5.
Chappell Roan Holds Inside the Hot 100’s Top 20
“Pink Pony Club” is performing well across all important metrics. Its success when it comes to purchases, radio airplay, and streams keeps it at No. 18 on the Hot 100. The tune, which was originally released in 2020 and is featured on Roan’s 2024 debut album, lives inside the top 10 on the Digital Song Sales chart, slips to No. 12 on the all-style Radio Songs ranking, and holds steady in twenty-fourth place on the Streaming Songs roster.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/01/chappell-roans-half-decade-old-single-beats-her-breakout-smash/